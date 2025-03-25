Three cheers for Blackfriars panto’s charity gift

By Linda Patrick
Contributor
Published 25th Mar 2025
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 15:56 BST

A children’s ward will be offering a brighter welcome to patients thanks to theatregoers’ charity fundraising efforts.

Last year, the panto cast, crew, and volunteers of Blackfriars Theatre & Arts Centre, Boston, didn’t just bring joy to the stage—they also dedicated themselves to raising vital funds for Boston Pilgrim Hospital’s Children’s Ward.

After every performance of the 2024 Christmas pantomime, members of the cast nipped down to the foyer and collected donations from theatre-goers. And their fundraising efforts raised an incredible £7,214.93!

Blackfriars Theatre Trustee David Grant said: “Every year before panto season even begins, our cast visit the hospital to bring a little theatre magic to the ward. We then ask our audiences to help us support the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and it is wonderful to know that their donations will help refurbish the playroom on the children’s ward, creating a brighter, more welcoming space for young patients.”

Trustees make donation to United Lincolnshire Hospital Charity team.

David and fellow trustee Annette Stewart were delighted to present their donation to members of the charity team, bringing the total amount raised by the theatre’s Christmas pantomimes to £34,05.42!

Charity Manager, Ben Petts said: “This is an incredible donation, and we want to say a huge thank you to every single audience member who donated — you are making a real difference to the lives of people visiting your local hospital.”

In 2024, Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity received over £1million in donations and funded over 126 projects at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston including books to support cancer patients and a 13-metre-long mural to give a joyful welcome for patients attending the hospital’s maternity unit.

More details on how you can support Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity and make a difference to patients’ lives can be found on their website: www.ulhcharity.org.uk

