Three East Lindsey beaches set to proudly fly international Blue Flag Award this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has today announced the winners of the prestigious Blue Flag and Seaside Awards for summer 2024, and among them are 3 sites in East Lindsey.
This year the beaches/sites to have met the high standard required to be awarded the Blue Flag Award are once again:
- Mablethorpe
- Skegness
- Sutton on Sea
Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council and Portfolio Holder for Corporate Affairs, said: “As a Council we’re so pleased that three of our fantastic beaches here on the Lincolnshire coast have received the coveted Blue Flag Award once again!
“This is a true testament to the work of officers across the Council who take great pride in keeping our beaches looking their best all year round. But also the countless volunteers who work alongside us, caring for our sites by litter picking and educating other residents and visitors on the importance of keeping our beaches clean and safe.”
Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “These awards are a credit to the collective efforts of beach managers, volunteers, residents and businesses who have worked tirelessly to maintain, protect and improve some of our best-loved and most popular beaches and we’d like to take this moment to recognise and applaud them.
“Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as international bathing water quality standards.
“The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas and, to qualify, each applicant must meet and maintain a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility criteria.
“Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.”
The Blue Flag Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches.
Blue Flag is an international award managed by Keep Britain Tidy on behalf of the Foundation for Environmental Education. It is only presented to beaches with water which has achieved the highest classification as set by the EU Bathing Water Directive and has an environmental education programme, while Seaside Awards are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of our coastline.
Among the criteria beaches are assessed against are:
· Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary
· Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems
· Water quality – Blue Flag beaches must meet the ‘excellent’ water quality standard as set out in the EU bathing water directive and Seaside Award winners must meet the 'sufficient’ standard.
· Environmental management, including litter and waste.
To find out more about all the different beaches in East Lindsey, please visit hwww.e-lindsey.gov.uk/article/5785/Beaches