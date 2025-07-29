Three Lionesses on a shirt: Care home residents watch England roar to victory

There were emotional scenes at Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham where staff and residents have been celebrating England’s victory over Spain. Staff and residents have been following the action throughout the Women’s Euros and getting more and more excited as Sarina’s lionesses progressed through the tournament. They never dared to dream England would retain their title!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was high tension in the home, many staff and residents couldn’t watch as the women in white battled it out against their talented Spanish opponents. Hearts were in mouths as it went to extra time, and then the agony of nail-biting penalties yet again!

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at the home, said: “We have loved watching the Women’s Euros, we have watched pretty much all the matches – lots of our residents are footie fans.It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on England. The atmosphere in the home was electric tonight, it was wonderful to watch England win again – everyone is on cloud nine!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Nash Resident, commented: “Oh my goodness, what an amazing match tonight, it was so wonderful to be able to watch it here with all my friends cheering on our girls – they did us proud! Their energy and resilience is amazing! I am so proud of what they have achieved!”

Football Celebrations

Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge provides dementia care, residential care and respite care.