Three Lionesses on a shirt: Care home residents watch England roar to victory

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 29th Jul 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 14:20 BST
There were emotional scenes at Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham where staff and residents have been celebrating England’s victory over Spain. Staff and residents have been following the action throughout the Women’s Euros and getting more and more excited as Sarina’s lionesses progressed through the tournament. They never dared to dream England would retain their title!

There was high tension in the home, many staff and residents couldn’t watch as the women in white battled it out against their talented Spanish opponents. Hearts were in mouths as it went to extra time, and then the agony of nail-biting penalties yet again!

Kerry Angeloni, General Manager at the home, said: “We have loved watching the Women’s Euros, we have watched pretty much all the matches – lots of our residents are footie fans.It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on England. The atmosphere in the home was electric tonight, it was wonderful to watch England win again – everyone is on cloud nine!”

Michael Nash Resident, commented: “Oh my goodness, what an amazing match tonight, it was so wonderful to be able to watch it here with all my friends cheering on our girls – they did us proud! Their energy and resilience is amazing! I am so proud of what they have achieved!”

