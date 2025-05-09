Three new guide dogs will be created thanks to Freemasons’ gift

By Stuart Pearcey
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 12:40 BST
Guide dogs gather to accept the Freemasons’ donationGuide dogs gather to accept the Freemasons’ donation
Guide dogs gather to accept the Freemasons’ donation
Three blind people will have their lives changed for the better thanks to Freemasons who've provided enough money to start the training of a trio of pups for careers as guide dogs.

Guide Digs was the chosen charity of the most recent Master of Yeatman-Biggs Lodge Neil Suiter from Lincoln. His members, who meet in London, are drawn from all over the UK and even the Far East, and together raised £650.

In North Lincolnshire Lodge Almoner Trevor Davey handed the money to a group from Guide Dogs, including five dogs ranging from Cooper, who’s a pup in training, to retired Zeus, who’s 12 years old. In our picture (above), all the doggie eyes are on Cooper, who’s about to get a treat from Brian Whitfield.

Although guide dogs are always the property of the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, they become members of the families of people for whom they restore independence, building a quality of life which might not otherwise exist.

In our main picture are Tracey and Brian Wilson with dog Cooper, Mike and Andrea Coulson with dogs Felix and Zeus, Linda and Iain Tennant with dog Orson, and the local group treasure Michael Smithson and Yeatman-Biggs Lodge Almoner Trevor Davey.

