Time capsule burial marks completion of Sutton on Sea Seaview Colonnade redevelopment

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, is proud to announce the successful completion of phase 1 of the multi-million-pound redevelopment of the former Sutton on Sea Colonnade and Pleasure Gardens, which was celebrated with a time capsule burial with staff and pupils from Sutton-on-Sea Community Primary School.

The project, delivered in partnership with East Lindsey District Council, CPMG Architects, and Alan Wood Associates through the Pagabo Medium Works framework, marks a significant milestone in the transformation of this much-loved coastal landmark, with the time capsule burial symbolising new beginnings for the site.

With more than 100 students from Sutton-on-Sea Community Primary school in attendance, the burial included letters to the young people’s future selves, a worksheet detailing how pupils felt during lockdown, a list of predicted future inventions, a field recorder discussing topics including family life, AI and climate change, a school logo, Instax photos of each class, a newspaper from the day of burial, Sutton on sea postcards, books, a letter from the deputy head teacher and a QR code to G F Tomlinson’s website to show the construction of the Seaview Colonnade.

Alongside G F Tomlinson and the school, representatives from Pagabo and the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, which includes East Lindsey District Council, were in attendance.

The recently completed redevelopment includes a state-of-the-art pavilion featuring lettable space suitable for a sea-view café or restaurant fit-out and a modern exhibition area. Enhancements to the former Pleasure Gardens provide recreational areas and open community space, alongside a base to receive 15 new beach huts supplied directly by the Council.

A link bridge now connects the promenade to the new Seaview Colonnade, improving public access and the visitor experience. Popular nearby existing features have been retained, which include the refurbished paddling pool, tennis court and anchor water feature.

As part of the Mablethorpe Connected Coast Town Deal, the project received £4.2 million in government funding, with the remaining costs funded by East Lindsey District Council.

The revitalised colonnade has been designed with sustainability and longevity in mind, incorporating durable materials and modern construction techniques to ensure the colonnade remains a key attraction for years to come.

By improving public amenities, increasing commercial opportunities, and enhancing accessibility, the project not only revitalises the seafront but also reinforces Sutton on Sea’s reputation as a welcoming and thriving coastal destination.

Adrian Grocock, Group Managing Director at G F Tomlinson, said: "Delivering this project has been a privilege, and we are pleased to see the colonnade restored as a key destination for the local community and visitors. The redevelopment balances modern enhancements with the area’s heritage, creating a space that will bring long-term benefits to Sutton on Sea.

"We were delighted to mark its completion with the community time capsule burial – bringing together all who made this possible alongside the younger generation, for the landmark occasion."

Richard Hodgson, project sponsor and Assistant Director – Strategic Projects for South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership, said: "The completion of phase 1 of the Sutton on Sea Seaview Colonnade is a fantastic milestone for the community. This phase of the redevelopment brings new opportunities for local businesses, enhances our beautiful coastline, and creates a welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. We are delighted to see our vision for this historic site come to life, ensuring it remains a cherished landmark for generations to come."

The new Seaview Colonnade is now open to the public, providing a vibrant, modern space for residents and visitors to enjoy the Lincolnshire coastline.