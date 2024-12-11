‘Tis the season to be jolly at local care home’

Barchester’s Maple Leaf Lodge care home, in Grantham, got in the Christmas spirit as the members of Slimming World kindly delivered gifts for residents.

General Manager, Kerry Angeloni said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive, so we are absolutely delighted by the kindness, thoughtfulness and love that has been shared among the incredible Grantham ‘Slimming World’ community who have been so kind. We were all overwhelmed with joy when the gifts were delivered and our residents will be thrilled to unwrap them at Christmas. It’s definitely my favourite time of year.”