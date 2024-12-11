‘Tis the season to be jolly at local care home’
General Manager, Kerry Angeloni said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive, so we are absolutely delighted by the kindness, thoughtfulness and love that has been shared among the incredible Grantham ‘Slimming World’ community who have been so kind. We were all overwhelmed with joy when the gifts were delivered and our residents will be thrilled to unwrap them at Christmas. It’s definitely my favourite time of year.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Maple Leaf Lodge is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home provides dementia and residential care, long-term and respite care.