‘Tis the season to be jolly at local care home

Barchester’s Newton House care home, in Grantham got in the Christmas spirit by the amazing Nicky & Neil from ‘Clearer Productions’, who came along to perform their fabulous “Christmas Cracker” Spectacular!

General Manager, Sonia Fairhurst said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Flo, resident at Newton House Care Home said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed dancing and singing.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Newton House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Newton House provides nursing care, residential, dementia care, long term and respite care.