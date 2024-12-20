‘Tis the season to be jolly at local care home

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 20th Dec 2024, 13:50 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 15:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Barchester’s Newton House care home, in Grantham got in the Christmas spirit by the amazing Nicky & Neil from ‘Clearer Productions’, who came along to perform their fabulous “Christmas Cracker” Spectacular!

General Manager, Sonia Fairhurst said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our fantastic residents love to get festive so we’ve pulled out all the stops. It is so lovely to see them all getting into the Christmas spirit, it’s definitely my favourite time of year.”

Flo, resident at Newton House Care Home said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit. I really enjoyed dancing and singing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Nerwton House Christmas funplaceholder image
Nerwton House Christmas fun

Newton House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Newton House provides nursing care, residential, dementia care, long term and respite care.

Related topics:Grantham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice