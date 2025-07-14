Toe-Tapping Tunes and Timeless Classics: Steve Carmel Delights at Boston Care Home
Performing a lively set of well-loved hits from the 1950s and 1960s, along with some favourite Country classics, Steve had the audience singing along, clapping in rhythm, and reminiscing about days gone by. His wide vocal range and entertaining style brought smiles to faces across the room, with many residents saying the performance was a true highlight of their summer.
For many residents, the songs sparked joyful memories of youth, dancing, and family celebrations, while others simply enjoyed the opportunity to come together and share in the music.
Home Manager at HC-One’s Elmwood House Care Home, Liliana Barbu, said:
"Steve’s performance was absolutely fantastic, he brought such energy and joy to the home. Seeing our residents light up, singing along to their favourite tunes, is exactly why we hold events like this. It was a truly heartwarming afternoon."
The event was part of Elmwood House’s ongoing commitment to providing meaningful activities that support residents’ wellbeing, encourage reminiscence, and create opportunities for connection and celebration. The home frequently hosts live entertainers and themed days, and plans are already in motion to welcome Steve Carmel back in the near future.
This summer, Elmwood House Care Home is inviting those seeking a kind and caring place to call home to take advantage of a special limited-time offer. Summer is a wonderful time to join a care home, with warmer weather, vibrant outdoor activities, and events creating the perfect environment for new residents to settle into their new community.
As part of this seasonal welcome, HC-One homes in your area – including Elmwood House – are offering £1,000 off the first month for self-funded residents moving in before 31st August. To find out more about Elmwood House and other HC-One care homes near you, visit: www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes or contact HC-One’s friendly careline team via 0333 999 8699.