Tony Stace to play at 'Music for Woodhall'
Tony started playing the organ when he was nine - his father owned a T500 Hammond which was his pride and joy.
Tony started to show an interest in music and Dad agreed to teach him. Within a year he had arranged private tuition with his first teacher Ray Fox. Tony soon started entering competitions; his first was a Yamaha Local Region Competition to be held at Teville Organs at Worthing.
Tony turned up and saw that one of the judges was Steve Lowdell. He played a 'Phantom of the Opera' selection and won it!
Tony says he gets asked frequently what he listens to when he is not playing and a lot of people are surprised when he says Klaus Wunderlich.
He says: “I do listen to other music but he has to be top of my list and always will be. I have performed in Switzerland 5 times now, played the Blackpool Wurlitzer three times, am performing over 50 shows a year and enjoy my job very much.”
If you have never visited a “Music for Woodhall” concert then please do come along and try. It really is a superb evening, where you can listen to beautiful music of many styles, played by artists who are at the very top of their profession. It is also a great opportunity to make new friends and have an evening to really look forward to once a month, virtually on your doorstep.
Admission to non-members is £8. If you join the Society, membership costs £8 per annum and admission is £6.
If you have any queries please do not hesitate to phone Philip Groves, on 07419 998158, email [email protected] or just visit our website at www.woodhallspa-organ.co.uk.
We look forward to making you welcome at our November concert with Tony Stace on Friday, November 7, starting at 7.30pm in Coronation Hall, Spa Road, Woodhall Spa, LN10 6PZ.