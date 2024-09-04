Top 20 roads for speeding in Lincolnshire revealed as £5m worth of fines issued in the last year
An eye-watering £17 million worth of speeding fines have been issued to Lincolnshire drivers in the last three years, with £5m handed out this past year.
Between April 2023 and April 2024, 54,691 Penalty Charge Notices were handed to drivers by Lincolnshire Police.
New data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information requests also reveals the top 20 roads where drivers are most likely to be caught speeding in Lincolnshire.
The worst being on the A153 Main Road in Anwick, where police clocked 7,880 speeding offences in the last 12-months.
Between 2021/22, police issued a total of 62,640 speeding fines to motorists and a further 54,835 the following year.
In the last year, 36,638 drivers were caught speeding by a fixed camera and a further 2,230 by a mobile speed camera on these 20 roads in Lincolnshire.
Here are the 20 roads in Lincolnshire where drivers have been caught speeding in the last year 2023/24
Location
Offences
A153 MAIN ROAD, ANWICK
7880
A1434 BUNKERS HILL, LINCOLN
5389
A1, BARROWBY THORNS
5316
A151 MAIN ROAD, WHAPLODE
4766
A153 BUTTS LANE, TATTERSHALL
3380
A151 HOLBEACH ROAD, SPALDING
2446
LINCOLN ROAD, NORTH HYKEHAM
2001
BARRIER BANK, COWBIT
1889
A607 CROSS O'CLIFF HILL, LINCOLN
1833
A46 LINCOLN BYPASS, LINCOLN
490
B1174 South Parade, Grantham
489
B1188, BRANSTON
422
WEST MARSH ROAD, SPALDING
385
A46 - CAISTOR ROAD, MIDDLE RASEN
384
SKELLINGTHORPE ROAD, LINCOLN
361
BRANT ROAD, LINCOLN
340
A16 PARTNEY ROAD, SPILSBY
317
A1434 Broadgate, Lincoln S/B
295
A1434 Broadgate, Lincoln N/B
252
A1104 Beesby Road, Maltby Le Marsh
233
According to Government guidelines, the minimum penalty for speeding is £100 fine and three penalty points added to a driver’s licence. Motorists who receive 12 or more points within three years can be disqualified from driving.
Within two weeks of a vehicle being caught speeding, the registered keeper will be send a ‘Notice of Intended Prosecution,’ issued by the police informing a driver they intend to prosecute for a motoring offence, and a ‘Section 172 Notice’, a legal requirement of a registered vehicle keeper to provide details regarding the alleged traffic offence.
Dangerous driving offences in England and Wales can mean up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, driving disqualifications or points.
If a death is caused by dangerous driving, it can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison.
