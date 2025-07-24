Tramlines Festival: The ultimate stomach pleaser

With Tramlines Festival 2025 beginning tomorrow, organisers are announcing the full food vendor and Little Hillsborough retailer line-up! Sheffield staples like The Batter Man’s Yorkshire Pudding Wraps, ‘AS THA GOT BEEF? and Poptata Street Fries, will be on hand to satisfy your hunger needs!

The vendors cater for all persuasions, with Gluten Free, Vegetarian and Vegan options available. Additionally, the six bars will be there to quench your thirst throughout the weekend!

‘Little Hillsborough’ returns for its third year, to much delight. Seven retailers will grace the marquee line-up with local community mainstays such as Annie Jude’s and Hillsborough Bookshop, bringing different makers together and a wonderful array of reads respectively. Sheffield’s very own St Luke’s Hospice will be showing all about their vital work and another local legend, Luke Horton shall also be in Hillsborough Park selling his Yorkshire focused art, and do you know what? It’ll be reyt good.

Still salivating? Have a penchant for community goods? Look no further than this easily digestible list (pardon the pun) of eateries and retailers is listed below. For more information, including an allergen chart, please visit the Tramlines website - https://tramlines.org.uk/explore/food-drink/

Sheffield-based Flippin’ Eck! Pancake Bar will be flipping and flopping a range of pancakes over the weekend.

FOOD OUTLETS:

As Tha Got Beef - A family-run business offering smashed burgers, fries, and sides. Their Sheffield-themed burgers are loaded with jammy, tasty Hendos caramelised onions and secret seasoning, making them a customer favourite.

- A family-run business offering smashed burgers, fries, and sides. Their Sheffield-themed burgers are loaded with jammy, tasty Hendos caramelised onions and secret seasoning, making them a customer favourite. BBQ Dept - Sells barbecued meats served in brioche buns, with or without fries, and offers loaded fries and salad boxes. Their meats are sourced from local butchers known for ethical practices, and their BBQ sauce has won multiple awards.

- Sells barbecued meats served in brioche buns, with or without fries, and offers loaded fries and salad boxes. Their meats are sourced from local butchers known for ethical practices, and their BBQ sauce has won multiple awards. Cafe 77 - Smash Burgers - A husband-and-wife team based in Hertfordshire, focusing on locally sourced ingredients for their burgers and breakfast rolls. They aim to show that fast food can be both high quality and fun, bringing a nostalgic and comforting experience to festivals.

- A husband-and-wife team based in Hertfordshire, focusing on locally sourced ingredients for their burgers and breakfast rolls. They aim to show that fast food can be both high quality and fun, bringing a nostalgic and comforting experience to festivals. Cheeky Burger - Offers ethical ingredients and unmatched flavour, ensuring customers taste the difference while making a difference.

- Offers ethical ingredients and unmatched flavour, ensuring customers taste the difference while making a difference. Chick ‘n’ Sours - An independent, family-run business specialising in bold and creative fried chicken dishes, with a strong reputation in London. They have extensive experience trading at iconic festivals and events across the UK.

- An independent, family-run business specialising in bold and creative fried chicken dishes, with a strong reputation in London. They have extensive experience trading at iconic festivals and events across the UK. Daruma - Provides great gluten-free and dairy-free alternatives, catering to halal customers as well.

- Provides great gluten-free and dairy-free alternatives, catering to halal customers as well. Flippin’ Eck! Pancake Bar - A Sheffield-based pancake bar offering a range of sweet and savoury pancakes. They pride themselves on providing a fun and friendly atmosphere for their customers.

- A Sheffield-based pancake bar offering a range of sweet and savoury pancakes. They pride themselves on providing a fun and friendly atmosphere for their customers. Frank! - Committed to delivering an elevated hot dog experience with a London twist, using locally sourced British ingredients. Their buns come from Tottenham, the cheese from the Cotswolds, and their sausages are made to spec with Red Tractor approved British pork.

- Committed to delivering an elevated hot dog experience with a London twist, using locally sourced British ingredients. Their buns come from Tottenham, the cheese from the Cotswolds, and their sausages are made to spec with Red Tractor approved British pork. Freewheelin’ Pizza - Has a proven track record of offering high-quality products using well-sourced ingredients at busy festival volumes. They are professional, friendly, and efficient, loving to work at big events.

- Has a proven track record of offering high-quality products using well-sourced ingredients at busy festival volumes. They are professional, friendly, and efficient, loving to work at big events. From The Ashes BBQ - A smokehouse focused on sustainable, whole-animal British produce based in East London. They use various cooking techniques surrounding live fire cooking and carbon-neutral fuels.

- A smokehouse focused on sustainable, whole-animal British produce based in East London. They use various cooking techniques surrounding live fire cooking and carbon-neutral fuels. Get Wurst - Offers super tasty vegan bratwurst and currywurst, inspired by many trips to Berlin. They have traded at Tramlines for the last five years and have a good following in Sheffield.

- Offers super tasty vegan bratwurst and currywurst, inspired by many trips to Berlin. They have traded at Tramlines for the last five years and have a good following in Sheffield. Hash Hut - Takes the humble hash brown to the next level, offering crispy, golden hash browns loaded with delicious toppings. They have had a presence at major venues and festivals such as Seven Dials Markets and BST Hyde Park.

- Takes the humble hash brown to the next level, offering crispy, golden hash browns loaded with delicious toppings. They have had a presence at major venues and festivals such as Seven Dials Markets and BST Hyde Park. Hungry Homer’s Poutine - Local and loves to support local companies, incorporating their birthplace into all they do. They aim to make a difference in the food market with good-sized portions.

- Local and loves to support local companies, incorporating their birthplace into all they do. They aim to make a difference in the food market with good-sized portions. The Rickshaw Club - Specialises in authentic Indian street food with added Yorkshire charm. They live-cook tikka naan wraps and marinated paneer cheese on their six-foot grill, bringing the streets of Delhi to the festival.

- Specialises in authentic Indian street food with added Yorkshire charm. They live-cook tikka naan wraps and marinated paneer cheese on their six-foot grill, bringing the streets of Delhi to the festival. James Brownies - A queer-owned business selling rich Belgian chocolate brownies and over-the-top brownie sundaes. Their eye-catching decor and indulgent treats bring glitter, joy, and seriously good brownies to any event.

- A queer-owned business selling rich Belgian chocolate brownies and over-the-top brownie sundaes. Their eye-catching decor and indulgent treats bring glitter, joy, and seriously good brownies to any event. Jerk Nation - Brings the heat with drum-smoked boneless chicken, made with signature spices and marinades, served as loaded fries or burgers.

- Brings the heat with drum-smoked boneless chicken, made with signature spices and marinades, served as loaded fries or burgers. Juzu Japanese Street Food - Serves pillow-soft bao buns bursting with bold flavours, offering vibrant and comforting street food made fresh and full of flair.

- Serves pillow-soft bao buns bursting with bold flavours, offering vibrant and comforting street food made fresh and full of flair. KPOP - Offers bold, spicy, and crispy Korean fried chicken paired with iconic sauces and fries, designed for high-speed service. They deliver fast, flavour-packed food perfect for festival-goers.

- Offers bold, spicy, and crispy Korean fried chicken paired with iconic sauces and fries, designed for high-speed service. They deliver fast, flavour-packed food perfect for festival-goers. Los Churros Amigos - Pride themselves on the authenticity of their churros and the speed at which they serve. Their churros are completely vegan, made with organic flour and high-quality Belgian chocolate.

- Pride themselves on the authenticity of their churros and the speed at which they serve. Their churros are completely vegan, made with organic flour and high-quality Belgian chocolate. The Mac Factory - Inspired by New York City, offers gourmet mac and cheese packed with flavour. All their macs come with a classic cheese blend topped with their famous signature parmesan and thyme crumble.

- Inspired by New York City, offers gourmet mac and cheese packed with flavour. All their macs come with a classic cheese blend topped with their famous signature parmesan and thyme crumble. Meat Head Mexican - A street food concept specialising in Birria Tacos, offering three meat options in a grilled cheese-style corn tortilla.

- A street food concept specialising in Birria Tacos, offering three meat options in a grilled cheese-style corn tortilla. Moorish Wraps - La Cocinita Street Food - Has led the pack at major festivals like BST Hyde Park and All Points East for years. They can produce up to 2,000 servings in a day with over a decade of experience.

- La Cocinita Street Food - Has led the pack at major festivals like BST Hyde Park and All Points East for years. They can produce up to 2,000 servings in a day with over a decade of experience. New York’shire Pizza - Committed to giving guests the best, fast, and efficient service without compromising their food offering. They pride themselves on their solution-based approach to any hurdles.

- Committed to giving guests the best, fast, and efficient service without compromising their food offering. They pride themselves on their solution-based approach to any hurdles. Oh My Dog - Has made it their mission to change the hot dog game, delivering exceptional dogs with efficiency and speed of service. They are a staple must-have at festivals, delivering in taste, speed, and sustainability.

- Has made it their mission to change the hot dog game, delivering exceptional dogs with efficiency and speed of service. They are a staple must-have at festivals, delivering in taste, speed, and sustainability. Oshpaz Wraps - Provides fresh and delicious authentic Uzbek street food around London. They have great reviews and believe Tramlines visitors will enjoy their food.

- Provides fresh and delicious authentic Uzbek street food around London. They have great reviews and believe Tramlines visitors will enjoy their food. Other Side Fried - Brings the ultimate fried chicken experience, serving crispy, buttermilk-fried chicken burgers and sides. Their menu includes bold, satisfying bites like the fiery Buffalo and indulgent Garlic Butter.

- Brings the ultimate fried chicken experience, serving crispy, buttermilk-fried chicken burgers and sides. Their menu includes bold, satisfying bites like the fiery Buffalo and indulgent Garlic Butter. Papi Chulo - Stays true to the heart and soul of Mexican cuisine while adding a modern flair. Their team is passionate about Mexican culture and sustainability.

- Stays true to the heart and soul of Mexican cuisine while adding a modern flair. Their team is passionate about Mexican culture and sustainability. POPTATA - A game-changing street food brand redefining the chip experience with bold, innovative toppings and flavours. They are festival favourites, often cutting through 1.5 tons of potatoes a day.

- A game-changing street food brand redefining the chip experience with bold, innovative toppings and flavours. They are festival favourites, often cutting through 1.5 tons of potatoes a day. Proove Pizza - A local award-winning pizza brand known for exceeding expectations and community involvement. They can make 250 pizzas per hour, catering to gluten-free and vegan customers.

- A local award-winning pizza brand known for exceeding expectations and community involvement. They can make 250 pizzas per hour, catering to gluten-free and vegan customers. Senor Churro - Has been serving traditional Spanish churros and thick Spanish Valor chocolate at festivals for the last 14 years. They import their chocolate from Spain and offer a range of handcrafted fairtrade coffees.

- Has been serving traditional Spanish churros and thick Spanish Valor chocolate at festivals for the last 14 years. They import their chocolate from Spain and offer a range of handcrafted fairtrade coffees. Serious Schnitzel - Serves fried chicken strips made from high-quality chicken breast, breaded with a special mix of herbs and spices. They offer vegan versions of all their menu items and trade regularly at events in and around Sheffield.

- Serves fried chicken strips made from high-quality chicken breast, breaded with a special mix of herbs and spices. They offer vegan versions of all their menu items and trade regularly at events in and around Sheffield. That Yorkshire Lad’s Yorkshire Pudding Wraps - A traditional family-run company offering giant Yorkshire pudding wraps filled with homemade meats and trimmings. They have 14 years of festival and event catering experience.

- A traditional family-run company offering giant Yorkshire pudding wraps filled with homemade meats and trimmings. They have 14 years of festival and event catering experience. The Duck Shed - Serves roasted duck with flavour combinations inspired by travels around the world. They are passionate about quality and flavour, offering healthier salads and great vegan items.

- Serves roasted duck with flavour combinations inspired by travels around the world. They are passionate about quality and flavour, offering healthier salads and great vegan items. The Greek - A family-run business that places service and quality at the forefront of their offer. They are often selected to attend most major festivals and some key UK events.

- A family-run business that places service and quality at the forefront of their offer. They are often selected to attend most major festivals and some key UK events. Tongue n Cheek - Has years of experience in festivals, working with quality and integrity to provide the best food and service.

- Has years of experience in festivals, working with quality and integrity to provide the best food and service. Truffle Burger - Aims to create the ultimate finer diner where truffles can be enjoyed creatively and accessibly. They offer indulgent, cheeky, and memorable dishes.

- Aims to create the ultimate finer diner where truffles can be enjoyed creatively and accessibly. They offer indulgent, cheeky, and memorable dishes. Wok Boy - Believes their unique flavours and attention to quality make them a perfect fit for the Tramlines festival.

RETAIL OUTLETS:

Annie Jude’s - A beloved part of the community, stocking over 160 different makers from Sheffield and beyond. They are heavily involved in fundraising for local charities and have developed a good relationship with the Tramlines festival.

- A beloved part of the community, stocking over 160 different makers from Sheffield and beyond. They are heavily involved in fundraising for local charities and have developed a good relationship with the Tramlines festival. Hats & Socks - Have been trading at festivals around the UK for over ten years and love being part of the Tramlines festival. They strive to offer the best service with a smile to their customers.

- Have been trading at festivals around the UK for over ten years and love being part of the Tramlines festival. They strive to offer the best service with a smile to their customers. Hillsborough Bookshop - A staple on the high street, offering brilliant books for readers of all ages with a fun and quirky retail experience. They are a community hub with inclusive, colourful books representing everyone.

- A staple on the high street, offering brilliant books for readers of all ages with a fun and quirky retail experience. They are a community hub with inclusive, colourful books representing everyone. House of Luxe - A well-known Hillsborough beauty salon with a great presence in the community. They have won many beauty awards over the last seven years and were extremely popular at Tramlines in 2023.

- A well-known Hillsborough beauty salon with a great presence in the community. They have won many beauty awards over the last seven years and were extremely popular at Tramlines in 2023. LukeHorton Art - Offers well-known Sheffield art in various merchandise forms with the ethos of Yorkshire and pride. They have an expanding festival range and enjoy being part of community events.

- Offers well-known Sheffield art in various merchandise forms with the ethos of Yorkshire and pride. They have an expanding festival range and enjoy being part of community events. Sparkle Sisters Glitter Events - A female-owned business offering eco-friendly products and incredible creativity. They are passionate about their work and bring a friendly and positive vibe.

- A female-owned business offering eco-friendly products and incredible creativity. They are passionate about their work and bring a friendly and positive vibe. St Luke’s Hospice Sheffield - Has been providing tailored, holistic care for people aged 18 and over from across Sheffield for almost 55 years. They support around 1,800 people a year and have 15 stores around the city.