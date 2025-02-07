Treats await Lincoln’s young diners this half term

Kids eat free at Marco Pierre White's Steakhouse in Lincoln this February half term.
As the February half term holidays beckon, younger diners from across Lincolnshire wanting to enjoy a meal out can do so absolutely free!

The offer is available at Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse at Brayford Wharf N in Lincoln and as long as they are accompanied by a full paying adult*, they’ll get their food for nothing.

Part of the restaurant’s ambition to encourage families to take time to enjoy a meal out together, the offer is available Monday through to Friday during the holidays.

Ayla Pogue, restaurant manager said: “Kids love to eat out, as they’re made to feel all grown up and special and we hope to see may younger diners throughout the holidays.

“The offer is also great value for money so parents, grandparents or carers can take out the young ones while not worrying too much about the overall cost.

“Our children’s menu has lots of choices for them to choose from so we’re hoping to see many happy faces during the school break.”

For more information, to book or to view the menus visit https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/lincoln

* The offer applies to under 12s and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert off the children’s menu with every paying adult main off the à la carte menu; please check with site on offer timings

