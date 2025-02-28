Trekkers sought for Wolds Walk in aid of hospital charity

Ramblers, trekkers and anyone who fancies a walk across the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds are invited to put on their hiking boots in aid of a local hospital charity.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity has teamed up with Richard Fish Outdoor Adventures to organise the fundraising Wolds Walk for the second year running, taking place on Saturday 17 May from 10am.

It will cover an eight mile circuit this year starting at The Viking Way Garden Café and Gift Shop, taking in some of the best views of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Registration is £20 for adults and £15 for children which includes a charity T-shirt. Those taking part are also asked to raise a minimum of £20.25 in sponsorship.

Pictured are some of those who took part in last year’s Wolds Walk

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity Manager, Ben Petts, said: “We are asking for £20.25 to represent the fact the walk is taking place in 2025. On the day you will be supported by the charity and Richard Fish Outdoor Adventure staff and volunteers.

“Every step you take will enable us to support United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust patients and staff with those extras that cannot be provided by the NHS.

"Taking in some of the best views of the Lincolnshire Wolds, children can join the walk as long as they are comfortable with the distance and are accompanied by an adult at all times. Dogs are also welcome to join us for a donation of £2 as long as they are capable of the distance, are well-behaved, on leads at all times and that owners are responsible for any waste and ensuring they are okay with any livestock we may come across.”

The route this year will be marshalled and will not be a guided walk. Instructions will be provided and Richard’s team will be at key points along the route to direct.

For more information about the charity and the walk please visit the charity’s website.