Trekking farmer and grandmother defeats Viking Way charity challenge

A Lincolnshire farmer and grandmother took on a Viking walking challenge across three counties to raise funds for a service that is vital to the rural community.

Meryl Ward, chair of Lincs Rural and Agricultural Chaplaincy, took on the 149-mile Viking Way trail, between the Humber Bridge in North Lincolnshire and Oakham in Rutland, over just 11 days.

The Lincolnshire NFU member along with close friend and fellow charity walker Rosie James, who is also an NFU member and a retired ADAS consultant, set out at the end of April and smashed their £2,000 target with more than £13,500 raised so far.

They took on the trek to help secure the future of the chaplaincy and the services of agricultural chaplain The Reverend Alan Robson.

On the Viking Trail

The Viking Way walking route through Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland opened in 1976 and its name recognises the influence of Norse invaders on the east of Britain.

Meryl and Rosie were joined on sections of the walk by their own horde of family, friends and rural organisations including Lincolnshire NFU county adviser Rhonda Thompson.

On route they took in the Sutton Estates and Wykeham Hall, hiked through Biscathorpe Park, and took in Nettleton, Barton, Barnetby and many of the Wold villages including Bigby, Somerby, Searby, Clixby and Caistor often braving heavy downpours as they chalked off the miles.

Meryl said: “We decided to take on The Viking Way to raise funds to secure this vital service for the future.

At the Humber Bridge

“Alan has provided 25 years of chaplaincy support to the Lincolnshire rural community on his own.

“Over that time, he has helped around 1,000 people going through tough times, and in the past year, he has supported more than 70 people and families.

She said Reverend Robson also needed a part-time colleague to support his work and raising funds for this was one of the agricultural chaplaincy charity’s objectives.

“The role is solely funded by The Methodist Church and is not guaranteed,” Meryl added.

“People are genuinely in awe of Alan’s achievements and he exemplifies what chaplains do best - they go where others can’t helping saves lives and livelihoods.”

Rhonda said she was delighted to join Meryl, Rosie and other supporters on a small stretch of the Viking Way for such a good cause.

She said: “The route from Welbourne to Marston was 15 miles which I hadn’t intended to fully complete but I made it all the way and congratulations to Meryl and Rosie for doing the whole 147.

“Walking and talking, enjoying their company and the scenery helped and for me it was only the last three miles that seemed to go on forever!

“Maintaining this valuable service is essential as an agricultural chaplain can just call in to see those who may be bravely struggling without having to be referred.

“For me it was a tiring day but well worth it and I am so pleased I could add my support to what they are doing.

“I must say it was also great to be out and about in the countryside, which has been shaped by generations of food producing farming families from Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.”