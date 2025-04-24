Tributes after the deaths of two former mayors of Sleaford

Ada Trethewey.

Two long-serving and well-respected former Mayors of Sleaford have died in the last two weeks.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sleaford Town Council announced it is “saddened” by the recent passing of two well respected former Town Councillors who both served as Mayor on two occasions during their time on the authority - Jack Collings and Ada Trethewey.

Both served two terms as chairman of Sleaford Town Council and Mayor of Sleaford with Jack being appointed from 2007 to 2008 and 2010 to 2011 and Ada from 1995 to 1996 and 2003 to 2004. Her second term saw her voted into the role after her husband, David, died during his Mayoral year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town Council paid tribute saying: “Their contributions to Sleaford and their impact on the community were immeasurable.”

Jack Collings.

The current Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor David Suiter, adds that the passing of Ada Trethewey and Jack Collings “is a great loss for the town.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and all who were touched by their remarkable life and work.”

Ada also served as a member of North Kesteven District Council for Sleaford as Leader of the Liberal Democrats group.

Ada passed away just a few days before her 87th birthday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ada Trethewey with children involved in the Rauceby Bank Project theatrical performance.

On retirement in the 1990s, Ada became increasingly involved in local politics, her daughters Sarah and Clare recall their home was often a campaign headquarters for local elections, with even their national party leader Nick Clegg paying a visit.

Her love for Sleaford extended into the community, playing a major role as one of the founders and director of Sleaford in Bloom since 2001 and was also part of Sleaford and District Civic Trust for many years.

She could often be seen from early morning in the town with fellow volunteers taking part in planting and clear ups of the various floral arrangements and baskets and coordinating efforts for the town’s annual entry in the East Midlands in Bloom competition. Her home also played host to the polytunnels for growing new plants to be used by the group as well as the regular meetings.

Her love for the environment has been demonstrated through this work and in the development of her garden and home at West Syke, a former ‘police house’ and neglected barns on Electric Station Road, which she developed from a wilderness beside the River Slea from moving in in 1984 – even driving a JCB herself to dig out ponds. It has opened annually as part of the National Garden Scheme and to raise funds for Sleaford In Bloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ada and fellow members of Sleaford in Bloom with their Silver Gilt Award from East Midlands in Bloom in 2009.

She won East Midlands in Bloom best private garden award in 2010.

Ada also set up the Rauceby Banks Project as part of a legacy to her late husband, overseeing enhancement and art features of the riverside path beside the Electra Club and leading to a big family drama performance reflecting on the river’s history in 2010.

She has won numerous awards for these contributions, including Sleafordian of the Year at the Sleaford Town Awards and a North Kesteven Community Champion award for her environmental work.

She was also active in Sleaford Catholic Church, a governor of the Roman Catholic primary school in the town for 25 years, singing in Choir Invisible, the Catholic Church choir and Roundelay Choir and a regular with the University of the Third Age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in County Durham, Ada met her husband at college in the 1950s when her family moved to Doncaster, before heading to university.

David secured a job with Charles Sharpe seeds and they moved to the Sleaford area and had four children, Clare, Sarah, Joanne and David.

During the 1960s Ada ran a pre-school from their bungalow and became local organiser for Oxfam, overseeing the establishment of the charity shop in the town and pioneering evening Oxfam tradecraft ‘parties’.

"Mum hated the fact that people threw stuff away,” said Sarah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also set up and ran the town’s youth club alongside Andrew Varney, leading to many trips to the Peak District and Lake District in old army tents.

Returning to work, she secured a position as a council child care officer and became a qualified social worker for two decades having done a degree while bringing up her children. She ended up as Hospital Social Work team manager at Grantham Hospital until 1991.

Becky Mayfield, chairman of Sleaford in Bloom, paid tribute to Ada, saying: “Ada was a remarkable lady in so many ways - generous, hospitable, caring and helpful.

"She was passionate about the natural world and about both protecting and enhancing our local environment. She had a vast knowledge about plants and many who had the privilege to visit her beautiful garden will have marvelled at the ponds and wildflower meadows she had created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ada knew how to organise and take a lead and she certainly created a strong Sleaford in Bloom group of volunteers. From 1992 until 2018 she generously used her premises as the headquarters for Sleaford in Bloom activities. With an emphasis on sustainability, seeds were grown, plants nurtured and floral displays created throughout the town, planted and cared for by the volunteers.

“Up until Summer 2024, Ada opened her garden to the public through the National Garden Scheme. She enjoyed these opportunities to share her enthusiasm and knowledge of gardening.

“Her garden was recognised as one of the best in the East Midlands on a number of occasions by the judges who visited when she entered Sleaford in Bloom into the RHS In Bloom competition.”

When Ada retired as chairman of Sleaford in Bloom in 2018, members presented her with a bench to celebrate many years of dedicated leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky said: “To this day the organisation continues to flourish thanks to her legacy of continued involvement and encouragement.”

Ada’s life will be celebrated on May 16, with an open garden event from 2-5pm at her home at West Syke, Electric Station Road, when friends and family will be invited for tea and cake and the chance to speak about her life.

This will follow a private family burial.