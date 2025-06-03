Tributes paid to longstanding NSPCC Grimsby fundraiser Jackie Dyson

Jackie (far left) helped raise thousands of pounds for the charity.

The NSPCC in Grimsby has paid tribute to one of its most dedicated and long-serving volunteers, Jackie Dyson, who has sadly passed away. Jackie dedicated over three decades to supporting the charity’s mission to keep children safe, raising significant funds and awareness throughout North East Lincolnshire.

Jackie, who passed away recently, joined the Grimsby Young NSPCC group shortly after it was formed in the late 1990s. She formally took on the role of Secretary in 2000, later serving as Chair from 2004 to 2015. Her commitment was recognised in 2017 when she was made an Honorary Member of NSPCC Council - one of the charity’s highest accolades.

Elaine Kaye, NSPCC Community Fundraiser for the region, said: "Jackie was at the heart of everything the Grimsby committee achieved. She had a gift for bringing people together – whether it was for a quiz night, fashion show, or a simple coffee morning, she made every event feel special. She was dependable, compassionate, and deeply committed to making a difference for children."

Over the years, Jackie helped raise almost £200,000 through a wide variety of events, including tennis tournaments, charity balls, harvest lunches, and even a lively “It’s a Knock-Out” fundraiser. She was known not only for her tireless work ethic, but also for her warmth, humour, and ability to rally her community around a common cause.

Tributes are being made to Jackie

Lisa Smith, Strategic Service Manager at the NSPCC, added: "Jackie wasn’t just a fundraiser – she was a true advocate for the wellbeing of children. Her efforts have had a lasting impact, not just in the money raised but, in the awareness, built and the connections made. We are incredibly grateful for her service and will miss her dearly."

Jackie’s commitment to the NSPCC went beyond her formal roles. She was often found helping out at collections, attending meetings, and encouraging others to get involved. Rain or shine, Jackie was there - a familiar and welcome face at events across the area.

Jackie’s funeral will take place at Grimsby Minster on Friday 6th June. The NSPCC Grimsby Branch extends its deepest sympathies to her family and friends and vows to continue her legacy through ongoing fundraising efforts.