Triumphant Market Rasen return for Sir Tom Jones with attendance of over 10,000

Megastar singer Sir Tom Jones made a magnificent return to Market Rasen Racecourse on Saturday 16th August with a crowd of over 10,000 fans enjoying an outstanding live performance after racing.

Racegoers at the Lincolnshire venue were treated to many of Sir Tom’s iconic tunes from over the past six decades, from Delilah to It’s Not Unusual.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the first live appearance at Market Rasen by Sir Tom, who has been a judge on BBC 1’s The Voice since 2012.

Jack Pryor, General Manager at Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome over 10,000 people to Market Rasen Racecourse on August 16th for an unforgettable evening of racing and live music with the legendary Sir Tom Jones.

“The atmosphere was electric as Tom returned 10 years on from his first appearance at the racecourse, and it was wonderful to see so many fans enjoy a truly special occasion.

“Hosting events of this scale shows the racecourse at its very best, and we are proud to play a part in bringing world-class entertainment to Lincolnshire.”