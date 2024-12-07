Trumpet Quartet giving Christmas concert at Boston Grammar School

Laiton Trumpet Quartet from the RNCM in Manchester

The Laiton Trumpet Quartet, a group of outstanding musicians who graduated recently from the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, are coming to perform at Boston Grammar School on Tuesday, 17 December.

They have established themselves after performing across the north of England, reaching the finals of the RNCM Philip Jones Brass Prize in 2023 and 2024 and commended for their innovative and creative programming.

They are coming to Boston with a varied programme of pieces written for trumpet quartet and lots of arrangements ranging from Bach to The Beatles, Louis Armstrong to Duke Ellington and Queen to Eric Whitacre, also including a nod to the Christmas season that’s just around the corner.

The concert will be held in the hall at Boston Grammar School on Tuesday, 17 December starting at 7.30pm. Car parking is available at the school off the Rowley Road entrance. There will be a raffle and refreshments at the interval, including wine and mince pies.

Tickets are £12, available at the door or in advance by leaving a message with your details at 01205 367111 or texting 07812 484257. Children and students are FREE.