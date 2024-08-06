Turners near Boston climbs and flies for Tom’s Trust

Turners of Soham, who have a depot in Swineshead, near Boston, and HQ in Newmarket, has completed a mammoth challenge to raise money for the local children’s brain tumour charity Tom’s Trust.

Turners have now raised over £10,000 for this local charity. Earlier this month a team of 10 from Turners hiked up Mount Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), the highest mountain in Wales and England. As if that wasn’t enough - the following morning the team headed to Penrhyn Quarry to take on the fastest zip wire in the world reaching speeds of over 100mph.

Turners is one of the largest transport companies in the UK and has been a long-standing supporter of Tom’s Trust. Based in Cambridgeshire, the company has previously donated two 13.6 metre trailers to advertising for Tom’s Trust as well as completing a 13,000ft skydive as a team. Their climb and zip wire is the latest challenge completed in their efforts to support Tom’s Trust.

Ashley English, Warehouse Supervisor at Turners says: “I read Tom’s story online and was blown away, I couldn't believe the lack of support for Tom and his family and having two step-children myself - I would hate to go through that.

They made it!

"I assembled a team and took part in a skydive last year in which we raised over £5,000. Most of us that took part have children and felt the same about Tom’s story and wanted to help as well. I want to help Tom’s Trust in any way I can, which is why we decided to support them with our hike and zip wire challenge.”

Daniel Slieker, Warehouse Operative at Turners adds: “Just over four years ago my wife and I lost our daughter Lily quite far into the pregnancy due to Glioblastoma. It is one of the most aggressive forms of cancer and is extremely rare in infants. An experience I do not wish any parents to go through.

"This is why I was eager to participate in our work’s charity event to contribute to Tom’s Trust and their support to other children and their families affected by similar circumstances. The feeling that I can help make a difference in some way to assist those that are experiencing similar difficulties that I had is heartening.”

Jess Wilde, Community and Corporate Fundraising Manager at Tom’s Trust says: “We are so thankful to Ashley, Daniel and their team at Turners of Soham, for completing this enormous challenge for us. The money raised will go a long way in helping families living with a child’s brain tumour diagnosis.”

On route

Tom's Trust is the UK's only charity dedicated to providing mental health support to children and young people, with brain and other central nervous system tumours, and their families. They believe that every child with a brain tumour should have access to the mental health support that they need, as well as their loved ones.

Support Turners fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/turnerssnowdonhike

Find out more about Tom’s Trust here: www.tomstrust.org.uk.