Twelve ladies wreathing: Festive crafting at Louth Library

In the spirit of the classic Christmas Song The Twelve Days of Christmas, there were 12 Ladies Wreathing at Louth Library on Monday 2nd December.

The air was filled with smells of pinewood and moss as the ladies enjoyed making their own Christmas arrangement with the help of tutor, Vivienne Parker from R-evolution.R-evolution believes that everybody deserves the opportunity to learn, to feel confident in their abilities, and to be a part of a community and they provide training from professionally trained Cycle Mechanics, Horticulture Tutors and Life Coaches to develop the skills of volunteers and trainees to bridge the skills gap.

Library Manager Karen Waring said 'It was a joy to watch the ladies develop their skills and confidence as the morning progressed. There was a silent hum across the library due to their concentration and attention to detail and they certainly produced some wonderful works of art!'

Keep an eye out for other learning opportunities at Lincolnshire Libraries.