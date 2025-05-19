Two new and improved family favourites opening this weekend in Sutton on Sea

Two of Sutton on Sea’s most popular family friendly attractions are scheduled to reopen this Saturday (May 24), following redevelopment and improvement works by East Lindsey District Council.

The historic maple leaf paddling pool has seen significant investment by the council to be fully refurbished and repaired as part of the neighbouring work on the Seaview Colonnade development, including redecoration, replacement of equipment and the addition of new safety and play features.

This includes new filtration and circulation systems and modernised plant room, new interactive water play features and upgrades to walkways, tiered seating, paths, railings and planters in addition to new street benches, litter bins and lighting.

A brand-new play area has also been installed on the other side of the Colonnade, to provide a great variety of equipment for children of all ages and accessibility needs, including slides, swings, balance trails, climbing equipment, activity panels and roundabout. New all-weather tennis courts have also been installed alongside this as part of the development.

The view from the Colonnade

The teams have been working hard to complete the two important pieces of work for the village’s residents and visitors, and are pleased to be able to confirm that both are due to be open over the upcoming bank holiday weekend, which is always a busy and popular time for the East Lindsey coast.

Both initiatives were made possible through the Seaview Colonnade development, a project supported by £4.2million from the Mablethorpe Towns Fund, to create a new state-of-the-art pavilion space and beach huts to support activities, events and tourism in the heart of Sutton on Sea.

The external areas and main pavilion build of the Colonnade is now practically complete, with the council continuing negotiations with potential operators with a view to beginning internal fit outs. However, the building will open over the summer with a series of free regular arts and community activities and workshops to allow people to enjoy the space and its beautiful views of the beach and sea in the meantime.

Councillor Martin Foster, East Lindsey District Council’s champion for the Seaview Colonnade project, said: “I am delighted we have been able to carry out these important and transformational pieces of redevelopment, and even more so that we are able to complete them in time for them to be used and enjoyed as we enter this busy time of the year.

Play area at the Colonnade

“We have always been confident that the new Colonnade building will help bring additional benefits for residents and additional visitors to East Lindsey and Sutton on Sea, and this significant investment in some of the district’s most loved and used family attractions has only been possible because of it. I can’t wait until we are ready to have the building open alongside them for people to explore and enjoy, providing a unique view of our stunning Eastern coastline.”

The paddling pool project has been supported by a grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Rural England Prosperity Fund, distributed by East Lindsey District Council, as part of its commitment to investing in heritage assets and the creation of local visitor attractions.