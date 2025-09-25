Two new Pride in Place grant schemes, funded by the East Lindsey Investment Fund, open for applications

Two brand new schemes, with a combined value of £950,000, with an aim to invest in the environment, public spaces, community projects and public conveniences in East Lindsey have been announced.

The funding has been provided by the East Lindsey Investment Fund, which is using the council’s own money to invest directly into the district, to create the Pride in Place grants scheme and the Pride in Place Essentials Scheme.

For grants above £25,000, organisations can apply from the Pride in Place Grant Scheme for capital and revenue costs, or a mix of both, and will need to be able to deliver their projects between December 2025 and March 2027.

This funding is available for projects which support the development of larger green spaces, deliver community environmental initiatives, support the development and cleanliness of the public realm and support the creation of new community facilities for large amounts of people to use.

Parish councils, voluntary or community sector organisations (VCSE), private sector companies, social enterprises, community interest companies (CICs) and registered charities are among those eligible to apply for the funding.

For grants of up to £4,999, organisations can apply to the Pride in Place Community Essentials scheme which supports small-scale community projects which aim to improve local facilities, promote inclusion and enhance pride in place.

This funding is open to a wide range of organisations including charities, CICs and voluntary groups. The funding is available for organisations looking for essential equipment, basic repairs and to offer community-led events or activities that strengthen local identity and wellbeing.

Alternatively, for grants of between £5,000 and £24,999, organisations can apply to the Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s ELIF GRASSroots grant scheme (via https://lincolnshirecf.co.uk/grants/elif/).

Improvements to public conveniences are also a priority for support, and applications for these works are strongly encouraged to meet an aim to improve the quality of these facilities for residents and visitors alike. Applications for these projects are considered a strategic priority and these projects are eligible under both the LCF GRASSroots Scheme (where the project is under £25,000) or the Pride in Place larger, strategic grant scheme (where the project is over £25,000).

Councillor Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy, said: “Investing in our places – our villages, market towns and the coast – is central to East Lindsey District Council’s vision for the future.

“ELIF has been created using the council’s own funds, underlining our strong commitment to our mission of ensuring that the district a brilliant place to live, work and visit.

“This scheme plays a key role in that ambition. By enhancing green spaces, improving the public realm, and supporting community facilities, we’re ensuring that this funding benefits as many people as possible.

“There are now several funding opportunities available across East Lindsey. I would encourage anybody looking with funding to explore all options available and seek advice from the Local Growth and Grant Funding Team where uncertain.”

For the prospectus and more information on how to submit an application, visit www.e-lindsey.co.uk/LGGF