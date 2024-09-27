Ukraine not forgotten by Market Rasen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People in Ukraine will soon be receiving more medical supplies courtesy of a charity in Market Rasen.

The Market Rasen Rotary raised £5,000 last year to buy electrical generators to send to Ukraine.

Now, they’ve organised a people-carrier full of medical supplies which are being transported to Ukraine thanks to the work of Deirdre Speed from Vyshyvanka Hub, a support group for Ukrainian refugees in Gainsborough. The medical supplies were surplus from care organisations in and around Market Rasen.

Both organisations say that more medical supplies would be welcomed to create further packages to be sent onto Ukraine, which has been at war with Russia since February 2022.

Many people across Lincolnshire opened their homes to refugees via the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme, and further help has been provided via deliveries like those by Vyshyvanka Hub.

Malcom Stimpson, the president of Market Rasen Rotary said they can accept “crutches, commodes, wheelchairs, unopened packs of medical dressings, sanitary products, and unopened medications and treatments as long as the latter are within the ‘use by’ date.”

The goods will travel to Ukraine in trucks driven by volunteers.

Anyone who has anything to donate can contact Malcolm on [email protected], or Dierdre Speed at [email protected]

Clothing can also be donated but takes less precedence than medical equipment and supplies, and is used to ‘fill space‘ on available transport.

The Rotary club is also accepting donations via https://www.justgiving.com/rotaryclub-marketrasen