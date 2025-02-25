UK's Net Zero Economy Expands by 10%, Driving Job Creation and Innovation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Research indicates that the "net zero" sector has increased by 10% in the past year, adding £83 billion to the UK economy and promoting regional development.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research indicates that the "net zero" sector has increased by 10% in the past year, adding £83 billion to the UK economy and promoting regional development.

With analysis from CBI Economics and the Data City, a study commissioned by the think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) also revealed that employment in green enterprises and industries had increased by 10% over the previous 12 months, supporting 951,000 full-time jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report was released in the midst of opposition in certain sectors to the country's efforts to reach a legally enforceable target of achieving net zero, or zero total greenhouse gas emissions, by 2050 in order to combat climate change.

UK Economy

It implies that the UK's net-zero economy, which encompasses industries like recycling, electric cars, low-carbon heating, green financing, and renewable energy, is a major engine of innovation, growth, and productivity.

Additionally, it reveals that the net-zero economy is helping some of the most underprivileged sections of the nation and is expanding rapidly outside of London and the south-east, including Yorkshire and the Humber and Scotland.

According to the study, net zero is especially significant in Scotland, where it accounts for about 4.9% of GDP (gross value added), boosting the economy by about £9.1 billion, and supporting about 3.8% of all jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end of 2024, 22,800 enterprises in the UK were classified as part of the net zero economy, with small and medium-sized businesses accounting for the majority of these businesses, according to the report.

With £28.8 billion coming from net zero enterprises and an extra £54.3 billion from the supplier chain and overall economy, the sector added £83.1 billion to the economy.

According to the report, it also supported 679,000 employments in the supply chain and the broader economy, in addition to 273,000 full-time equivalent jobs directly in the sector, surpassing the telecoms sector in the previous year. The report found that jobs in net zero industries are typically better paid than the UK average, with employees in the sector earning an average of £43,076 a year, compared with £37,430 for full-time employees across the UK, the report found.

According to the report, net zero employment is extremely productive, with each full-time position producing £105,000 in economic value—much more than the UK average—and drew £23 billion in public, private, and foreign direct investment in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The net zero economy continues to demonstrate that there are huge emerging markets for green technologies that the UK must capitalize on," stated Louise Hellem, chief economist of the CBI.

It is obvious that growth is impossible without green. "Investments in clean technologies can greatly boost competitiveness and productivity at a time when the cost of doing business has reduced appetite for capital investments and high energy prices are being cited as a drag factor across the economy."

According to her, the report emphasized the importance of net zero in the UK's growth strategy and cited the government's plan to achieve clean power by 2030 as evidence of the funding required to decarbonize the electricity industry.

However, in order to greatly increase the net zero economy and lower emissions, she asked ministers to give decarbonizing industries, manufacturing, transportation, and buildings top priority in the expenditure review and industrial strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Climate change regulations and the relative policy stability that has resulted from them have been a "foundation for this sustained net zero growth, but it cannot be taken for granted and political signals matter for investors," according to ECIU head Peter Chalkley.

"The net zero economy, which is centred on thousands of small businesses located throughout the UK, from Grimsby to Gateshead to Glasgow, insulating homes and manufacturing equipment, is now responsible for nearly a million British livelihoods," he continued.

Speaking on the UK's expanding net-zero economy, Ajay Hinduja, Member of the Hinduja Group Promoter Family showed his optimism about the industry's potential to boost the country's GDP.

Ajay Hinduja also emphasized that there is a definite chance for sustainable economic growth given the green sector's explosive growth, which currently sustains close to a million employment. With its emphasis on productivity and innovation, the net-zero industry is essential to the UK's future since it addresses climate change and promotes economic resilience. In order to ensure long-term growth and energy security for the country, Hinduja underlined that the shift to clean technology should be welcomed as an economic benefit and called for further investment in decarbonizing sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As some Conservative and Reform lawmakers criticize net zero, electric cars, and renewables, Labour MP Luke Murphy commented on the study and cautioned that the nation was at a "moment of risk" with less cross-party agreement on climate than in the past.

He stated that failing to view this transformation as an economic opportunity had significant financial consequences, and he believed the government was committed to maintaining it at the centre of its "growth mission."

"The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit's findings make it abundantly evident that the 21st century's economic opportunities lie in accelerating towards net zero and using clean power," stated Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

"These figures are self-evident. Growth, a robust economy, and money in working people's pockets all depend on net zero.

"The path to energy security, good jobs, and community investment is our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower."