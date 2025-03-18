UKSPF Funding supports VE and VJ celebrations in Boston borough

Boston Borough Council is proud to announce it has received £10,000 in funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to support the 80th anniversaries of Victory in Europe (VE) and Victory over Japan (VJ) commemorations.

This significant milestone marks the end of the Second World War and honours the sacrifices made by the wartime generation.

The Second World War touched every aspect of life and had a devastating impact on those who experienced it. We owe our freedoms today to the generation who, 80 years ago, paid the ultimate sacrifice to secure lasting peace. These events will provide an opportunity for us to come together, listen to stories, and reflect on the significance of the Allied victory.

With the funds, the Borough Council will buy flags for school children, bunting for the town centre and parish councils, and a large flag for each parish council. These decorations will fill the streets as communities come together to celebrate and remember.

The project aims to support the parishes within the Borough and town centre in commemorating these historic events. This initiative will support planned street parties, fostering a sense of community as we honour the past and celebrate our shared history.

Councillor Dale Broughton, Boston Borough Council’s Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Town Centre said: “I look forward to seeing our town centre and local parishes decorated in brand new, vibrant bunting for the celebration of VE Day and VJ Day 80thanniversaries.

“We are very grateful to UKSPF, as this funding allows us to create a community atmosphere that honours the sacrifices of the wartime generation and brings people together in celebration."

Councillor Emma Cresswell, Boston Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Communities said: "These celebrations are a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and reflect on what happened 80 years ago.

“By providing flags and bunting for schools and parishes, we aim to foster a sense of pride, to remember the legacy of those who fought for our freedom.”

For more information about receiving the decorations please contact [email protected]