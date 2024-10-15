UKSPF Project boosts local skillbase with free courses
The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) scheme covers the South Holland, East Lindsey and Boston Borough areas and has two branches - Restart, Reskill, Upskill for the unemployed, and the Career Advance Project for current employees of businesses.
A wide range of free training courses are available under both sections, incorporating everything from forklift driver training to catering.
One of the first students to have completed a full 50 guided learning hours across a range of courses was Annie Shields, 19, of Spalding.
She said: “Being a student on Boston College’s UKSPF project has provided brilliant learning opportunities for me. The range of courses has given me many new ideas and widened the scope of what I want to do for a career - and I have felt really well supported along the way.”
Annie, a former pupil of Spalding Academy, was supported by her employer to do a selection of the free courses being offered by Boston College.
She undertook a range of one-day, 7-hour courses covering everything from Barista skills to customer service and time management.
Annie said: “I have made new friends along the way who have been, along with the tutors, very supportive of my learning journey - it has been so much fun! I am very proud of what I have achieved and how I can now expand my CV.”
UKSPF is a government initiative that allocates funds to local authorities for various purposes, including community development, business growth, and skills development.•
To find out more about the courses and opportunities offered through Boston College’s UKSPF project please email: [email protected]