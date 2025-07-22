University launches UK’s first Rural and Coastal Health institute

The University of Lincoln, UK, has officially launched the Lincoln Institute for Rural and Coastal Health (LIRCH)—the UK’s first dedicated research institute focused on tackling health inequalities in rural and coastal communities.

The launch took place on Friday, 18 July at the Campus for Future Living in Mablethorpe, a new community-focused health and innovation hub opened earlier this year by East Lindsey District Council in partnership with LIRCH.

Speakers on the day were Professor Mark Gussy, Director of LIRCH, and Claire Woodward, Director of Community Investment at ACIS Group – a major community charity in the region.

The event was also supported by special guest Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, who delivered a speech via live video before answering questions from the launch guests.

Backed by a £10.9 million grant from the UKRI Research England - Expanding Excellence in England (E3) fund, LIRCH was established in January 2024 to deliver integrated, multi-disciplinary research aimed at addressing place-based health inequalities in the UK’s rural and coastal areas.

Rural and coastal communities, which cover 85% of the UK’s landmass, face unique challenges including deprivation, climate change impacts, and reduced access to healthcare—factors contributing to higher rates of preventable illness and shorter life expectancies. In Lincolnshire, with over 50 miles of coastline and significant rural populations, these issues are particularly acute.

LIRCH’s mission is to create real-world solutions shaped by and for the communities it serves. Launching the Institute at the Campus for Future Living—situated in the heart of one of Lincolnshire’s key coastal towns—underlines its commitment to research that is not only nationally significant but locally grounded.

Speaking at the opening, Professor Mark Gussy, Global Professor in Rural Health and Social Care and Director of LIRCH, said: “The Lincoln Institute for Rural and Coastal Health (LIRCH) team have already spent years working with, and for, residents, communities, neighbourhood teams, Primary Care Networks, local organisations, district and town councils – the people who actually live and work in the dispersed, distanced and periphery places.

“They are the holders of the local knowledge and wisdom that will take the Institute's work beyond the constraints of traditional health and wellbeing ways of working to deliver research that listens and impact that lasts.

“I am absolutely delighted that many of these people who have contributed to the development and success of the Institute have been able to join myself and my team today to celebrate the official opening of LIRCH.”

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England said: “Whilst coastal areas include some of England’s most beautiful and historically important places, a high proportion of the worst health and wellbeing outcomes are concentrated in coastal communities, and demographic trends tell us that the associated challenges in coastal areas will only increase.

“I am very pleased that the University of Lincoln has today launched the UK’s first dedicated research institute focusing on such an important area and was delighted to see so many from across health, academia and the local community come together to support this important work.”