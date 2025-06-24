University of Lincoln recognised as leading agri-tech Innovator in UK Government’s national Industrial Strategy

The University of Lincoln’s ongoing commitment to driving the future of agri-tech innovation has been highlighted in the UK Government’s new Industrial Strategy, a major blueprint for national economic growth.

Lincoln is cited in the Industrial Strategy's Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan as a "leading agri-tech innovation institution" which can help unleash the potential of UK city regions and clusters across a range of high-growth industries.

The University of Lincoln is internationally recognised for its leadership in agri-robotic innovation, controlled environment agriculture and research commercialisation. Lincoln was awarded the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Further and Higher Education in 2023 for its advances in research and development, focused through the Lincoln Institute for Agri-food Technology (LIAT).

Professor Simon Pearson, Founding Director of LIAT, led the UK government’s Independent Review of Automation and Robotics in Horticulture, which provided critical recommendations on regulation, innovation investment, and enabling infrastructure.

Agri-Robotics and Polytunnels at Riseholme Campus

Through LIAT, and collaborations with partners such as Lincoln Agri-Robotics, researchers are working with growers and manufacturers to develop and deploy innovations such as autonomous harvesting, commercial trials and AI platforms.

Professor Simon Pearson, Director of the Lincoln Institute for Agri-food Technology at the University of Lincoln, said: “This is a defining moment for agri-tech innovation in the UK, and we strongly welcome the Government’s recognition that robotics and agri-technology are vital to the resilience, sustainability and competitiveness of the UK food systems.

“To be mentioned in a major government strategy as a key innovator within agri-food and technology highlights the fact that LIAT has become a leader within the industry and is a testament to the continued hard work and commitment of our team.

“We will continue to be at the forefront of driving growth within the agri-tech sector, and the recognition of this strategy continues to align our priorities with the government’s vision for how skills and innovation can underpin the economic success of key industrial sectors and regions.”

Agri-Robotics at University of Lincoln

Professor Neal Juster, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lincoln, said: "We are proud to be recognised in the national Industrial Strategy for our innovations in agri-tech which are shaping the future of the UK’s vital food and farming industries.

“This acknowledgment highlights the University's ongoing commitment to pioneering high quality, impactful research and sector-leading approach to industry engagement.

“Our mission is to be an engine for regional and national growth, and we will continue to pursue research and innovation which helps businesses face real-world challenges and opportunities here in Lincolnshire and across the UK.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Sector Plan aims to support research translation and commercial readiness for UK agri-tech and will help bridge the gap between research innovations and widespread industry adoption—supporting jobs, exports, and food security. This will include a £200 million contribution to the sector as part of the Farming Improvement Programme (FIP).

The agri-food sector contributes £147 billion in Gross Value Added to the UK economy, employing more than 30,000 people, and the sector is expected to grow further with global demand increasing for the technologies that support economic resilience within agriculture.