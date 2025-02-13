Carers First host a series of events for carers being supported by the Lincolnshire Carers Service, such as jewellery making, wellbeing and pamper events, to support the mental health and wellbeing of carers.

These events have been shown to have a positive impact for the carers who have attended, helping them to feel “liberated, empowered and energised”.

The charity provides a range of support tailored to carer’s needs, from financial advice and support topics to wellbeing assessments and taking breaks. They also go the extra mile to ensure that carers have the opportunity to participate in fun, creative, and relaxing events and activities.

One carer who attended a Carers First event said: “It was great to be able to encourage and support each other, to feel brave and reassured with the support from other carers and giving that support to each other - even though we may have not met before. To experience something outside of our comfort zone and feel liberated, empowered, and energised.”

Upcoming events for carers in Lincolnshire: Carers First provide a range of fun and creative activities

Another carer added: “It was a great opportunity to leave the house and forget about my caring role just for a couple of hours.”

Among the upcoming activities with the Lincolnshire Carers Service is a jewellery making workshop designed to show an assortment of jewellery making skills for beginners or to progress on your jewellery making journey.

There is also a pamper event in Grantham where carers will receive a relaxing 30 minute back massage, generously delivered by Grantham College students at the college's own Riverside Retreat salon. Carers can also relax with an online chair Pilates session, or an online meditation for wellbeing session.

Vicky Skeldon, Head of Lincolnshire Services, said: “Taking care of your own wellbeing is essential when you are in a caring role. Even though it may become difficult to keep up with it whilst carrying out your caring responsibilities, checking in with yourself is very important in ensuring you are okay.

“Sometimes we all need a little boost in the form of selfcare and getting out and socialising. So don't miss out on these great opportunities to relax, refresh, and have fun!”

To be able to attend these events, click here to sign up to the Lincolnshire Carers Service, provided by Carers First.

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Hackney, Haringey, Waltham Forest, and Merton.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers.