Valentine’s Ball aims to raise £10,000 for air ambulance

TWO Lincolnshire businesses have joined forces to raise £10,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance by organising a charity ball.

WCF Chandlers and Belton Woods Hotel are showing their support for the life-saving charity by hosting the glitzy Valentine’s themed event in February.

The Valentine’s Ball will take place at Belton Woods Hotel at Grantham on February 15, 2025. The black-tie event will feature music, dancing, entertainment and a three-course meal.

Local businesses are being invited to take tables at the event or donate prizes for the auction on the night in support of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) which marks its 30th anniversary in 2024.

The charity Valentine’s Ball aims to raise £10,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Charlotte Carratt, from WCF Chandlers, said the Grantham-headquartered home heating oil and commercial fuels firm was a long-standing supporter of the LNAA and wanted to take its support to their next level.

She said: “The LNAA provides a vital, life-saving service to this area and it’s a cause close to the hearts of many of our customers who live and work in our rural communities.

“As a company, we have supported the LNAA for several years through fundraising as a team, but we felt the time was right to take the next step and organise a major fundraising event with the aim of raising £10,000.

“We were delighted to be able to join forces with the team at Belton Woods, who have chosen the LNAA as their charity of the year, to make it an event to remember.”

Staff members from Belton Woods Hotel and WCF Chandlers with Joe Harper from the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance outside the Belton Woods Hotel at Grantham

The LNAA covers a 3,500 square-mile region across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and responded to 1,771 incidents in 2023. The service needs to raise £13 million this year and relies on donations to remain operational.

Joe Harper, Corporate Partnerships Manager at the LNAA, said; “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary and reflect on reaching the incredible milestone of 30,000 life-saving missions, we’re incredibly grateful to WCF Chandlers and Belton Woods Hotel for hosting the Valentine’s Ball in support of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

“Our dedicated crew carries out critical interventions, often in the most challenging of circumstances. We receive no government funding, and it's only thanks to the generous support of the people and businesses across our region that we can continue to provide this essential service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. On behalf of everyone at Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, thank you for your continued support.”

Tickets cost £75 per person. Sponsorship packages are available for individuals and businesses from £150. To find out more or to book your place at the Valentine’s Ball email [email protected] or call 01476 514379.