VE and VJ veterans invited to Armed Forces lunch in Sleaford

The 80th anniversaries of Victory in Europe and Japan, bringing World War Two to an end, will be the theme for North Kesteven District Council’s annual veterans’ lunch on June 23, which is a significant part of its Armed Forces Day activity and specifically celebrates the individual and collective service of veterans spanning many decades through the presentation of Veteran’s Badges.

Veterans of any length of service with UK Armed Forces – Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force or Merchant Navy – can apply to receive a badge marking their contributions over any period, from decades to just one day. Deadline to apply to receive a badge on June 23 is May 16.

D-Day veteran Les Budding, 99, who has returned to the event regularly after receiving his Veteran’s Badge at the lunch some years ago, is hopeful of meeting others who served in the Second World War by land, sea and air.

At last year’s Armed Forces event, Les said: “Guys like me went to war and there are generations that have come through afterwards. It is very important to honour our veterans, and anyone who serves, in this way; and so great to see the youngsters take part so enthusiastically with heart and soul.

“I hope that they remember what has taken place in the past and I’m sure they will. North Kesteven is a caring council that looks after veterans and its forces community very well. They do a really good job in keeping it up.”

Royal Marine Les was 18 years old when he served on board Landing Craft Flak 34, providing covering fire for the first wave of troops who stormed Sword Beach on D-Day. He has said he was ’just one of the many’, but is now just one of the few. “Survival was luck of the draw. A lot of people were lost.”

Council Leader Coun Richard Wight, himself an RAF veteran, said: “It is fitting in this significant anniversary year that the immense courage and bravery of all of those involved in World War Two is remembered, celebrated and

commemorated.

“We know that there are regrettably very few men and women, who served in World War Two still alive to share their experiences of that time. It would be a great honour to host any veterans who have a shared experience of VE or VJ Days whilst on active service – not just from North Kesteven but from across Lincolnshire. To have them attend our lunch on June 23, alongside our more recent veteran guests, would really reinforce the principle of Armed Forces Day recognising past present and future service,” said Coun Wright.

The invitation-only lunch will be held at the North Kesteven District Council Civic Suite in Sleaford, between noon and around 2pm. It will feature some themed readings and the presentation of Veterans’ Badges to those who have applied in recognition of their period of service within the Army, Royal Air Force, Royal or Merchant Navy as a regular, reservist or through National Service in the past.

It will follow the usual Armed Forces Day flag raising ceremony in Sleaford Market Place between 10.30am and 11am. This is open to the public to attend.

To nominate a Second World War veteran for the lunch, and discuss arrangements, you are asked to contact the council’s Partnerships Team on 01529 414155 or email: [email protected] before June 6. World War Two veteran guests may be joined by a companion.

To apply to have a Veteran’s Badge presented at the lunch, please get in touch with the Partnerships Team on 01529 414155 or email: [email protected] before May 16.

1 . North Kesteven District Council’s Armed Forces Day events, including flag raising ceremony outside St Denys Church, Sleaford, and the awarding of veteran’s badges at the Veteran’s Lunch. Picture: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC Date: June 20, 2022 D-Day veteran Les Budding enjoying the NKDC Armed Forces Day lunch. Photo: NKDC/Chris Vaughan Photo: Chris Vaughan Photography Ltd for NKDC