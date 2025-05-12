VE Day anniversary marked around town and district

Proceedings began with a proclamation read by the Sleaford Town Crier John Griffiths at 9am with contingents from RAF Digby and Cranwell, civic representatives and pupils of William Alvey School.

The VE Day 80 flag was raised and the names of the 40 people from Sleaford who died in the sevond World war were read out.

Sleaford’s poet laureate read a specially penned poem and wretahs were laid at the war memorial.

This was followed by the St Denys' Church bells being rung at 6.30pm as part of a short service will be conducted by Reverend Philip Johnson.

The Town Crier and representatives of the British Legion returned with members of the public at 9.30pm for a Lamps of Peace event, replicating what happened across the nation, where as many people as possible were asked to bring a torch or lamp to show their support for peace. Beacons were also lit around the area including one at Leadenham village hall after celebrations.

Clive Candlin from Sleaford Royal British Legion also popped along to Holdingham Grange care home where the staff had dressed up in 1940s costume and thrown a VE Day street party for residents, complete with food and musical entertainment.

Residents and families had helped decorate and come up with ideas for the party. a few of the residents are ex-RAF and one was a former Land Girl.

Pupils at St Botolph’s School, Quarrington celebrated Victory in Europe Day as a school. All pupils each created their own pebble which they brought together to make a circle around the lamp to celebrate the ‘lamps of peace’ theme for VE Day.

Teacher Natasha Smith added: “We also picnicked on the field together as a celebration. Our pebbles have now been moved to feature around our font. Each child has also written their own poem about the book ‘Little Ships’ which talks about the Dunkirk rescue. We then posted our poems through letter boxes in the community to celebrate with everyone around St Botolph’s. We hope that everyone enjoyed reading our poems.

The Miller Magic Big Band performed a VE Day anniversary concert in aid of Rotary Club of Sleaford charities at Sleaford Masonic Lodge Rooms. 1940s dress was optional for guests or they could wear something red, white and blue.

1 . DSCN9224.JPG Gathered for the VE Day commemoration in Sleaford Market Place on Thursday morning. Photo: AH

2 . DSCN9226.JPG Armed forces and civic dignitaries gathered for the VE Day event. Photo: AH

3 . DSCN9245.JPG William Alvey School pupils Photo: AH