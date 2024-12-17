Support the Christmas Tree Fund by coming to see Velden Ways lights for Charity. We want to give back to the Christmas Tree Fund which buys every boy and girl a gift at Christmas for Market Rasen.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We thought we would introduce us and explain a bit about life on Velden Way! Before Covid none of us really knew each other. The lockdown strangely enough brought us all together. We are a proper little community. One where our children play happily together and you can go to anyone if you are short of a cup of sugar!

For the past few years we have decorated the houses just to bring a smile to our children's faces and bring a bit of Christmas cheer. In fact we came 2nd a few years ago in a National competition for Best Decorated Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, we have decided to do it for charity. There will be charity buckets distributed in the street and we are launching this go fund me page. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Christmas Tree Fund. This is a fund specifically designed for the children of Market Rasen. It enables the Santa to come to the Market Place and all children under a certain age to get a present.

Ginger the giant ginger bread man Hand made

I know all our children in the street have benefited from this fund, hence why we have chosen this as our charity to support. We want to give something back to help keep such traditions alive.

If you can spare a few coins to help us we would be really grateful, and also bring as many people to see the light display as possible. We will announce when the final light, bauble or tinsel is added - so you can come and see it for yourselves!

We really do go all out!