Veteran site manager in Bourne reflects on service history for Armed Forces Day

As Armed Forces Day (28th June) approaches, a Lincolnshire veteran is reflecting on a new chapter in his life of service, helping to build high-quality homes for local families at David Wilson Homes’ development in Bourne.

Lionel Robinson (44) spent more than two decades in the British Army, serving in global conflict zones and rising to the rank of Regimental Quartermaster in the Royal Artillery. Today, he’s a Deputy Site Manager at The Willows – and says the transition to housebuilding has given him a renewed sense of purpose.

He said: “Armed Forces Day is about recognising service, sacrifice, and what it means to be part of something bigger than yourself. Although I’m no longer in uniform, I still get to lead, build, and make a difference – just in a different setting.”

Armed Forces Day is an annual event paying tribute to current service personnel, veterans, and their families. For Lionel, it’s a moment to look back on his military journey and forward to how his second career is taking shape.

Lionel Robinson, Deputy Site Manager at David Wilson Homes

He joined David Wilson Homes through the housebuilder’s Armed Forces Transition Programme in 2022, following 22 years in the Army that took him from Germany to Iraq, Afghanistan, the Falklands, and beyond.

With experience spanning heavy artillery, UAV operations and logistics, Lionel had developed leadership, teamwork, and adaptability; all skills that have served him well on site.

He added: “I’ve always loved being outside, working with people, and getting things done – and that’s exactly what I still do now. The mindset from the Army carries across. You assess, adapt, support your team and keep morale high, whether that’s on exercise or on a building site.”

Since starting with David Wilson Homes, Lionel has progressed quickly and now plays a key role in the delivery of new homes in Bourne, ensuring quality, safety and coordination across the site.

He’s also working towards a future goal: winning an NHBC Pride in the Job Award. Lionel continued: “I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m just getting started.

“It’s incredibly rewarding when a customer moves into their new home and you know you helped make that happen. That sense of achievement is something every veteran wants to hold onto after leaving the Forces.”

David Wilson Homes’ Armed Forces Transition Programme supports ex-service personnel into careers in site management, offering training, mentoring, and hands-on experience.

Lionel is now urging other veterans to explore the opportunities on offer. He said: “There’s huge potential in this industry, especially for people from the Armed Forces. You already have the discipline, work ethic and teamwork; the programme helps you build on that. I feel lucky to have found a second career I’m passionate about.”

