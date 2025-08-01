Viking Run donates £1,000 to The Rock Foundation
Organised by the Louth MG Owner's Club, this year's run, the 29th, saw more than fifty classic cars tour a picturesque 80 mile route between the Brackenborough Hotel at Louth and the historic windmill at Heckington near Sleaford.
Club Chairman David Whittaker said: "Members chose the Rock Foundation as one of the two county charities that the club supports each year and its founder and director Pam Hodges was kind enough to speak to members about the work of the charity and the remarkable range of services that it provides for young people and adults with learning disabilities."
"Through workshops and training at its sites in Caistor and Grimsby and supported work placements the Foundation aims to develop life and employment skills, increase self-esteem and independence, and ultimately improve the quality of life of disadvantaged young people in the area."
"It's a wonderful county charity and we are delighted that the Viking Run and its supporters have been able to make a contribution to its work."
David and other members of the Louth MG Owners Club visited the tearooms at the Rock Foundation's Caistor Site . . . open to the public . . . to deliver the Viking Run cheque to Pam Hodges.