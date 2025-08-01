Viking Run donates £1,000 to The Rock Foundation

Rock Foundation founder Pam Hodges receives the cheque from MG Club Chairman David Whittaker

The Rock Foundation, the Lincolnshire charity that provides unique support services for disadvantaged young people and adults in the area, has received a donation of a thousand pounds thanks to funds raised by the county's renowned Viking Run classic car rally.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Louth MG Owner's Club, this year's run, the 29th, saw more than fifty classic cars tour a picturesque 80 mile route between the Brackenborough Hotel at Louth and the historic windmill at Heckington near Sleaford.

Club Chairman David Whittaker said: "Members chose the Rock Foundation as one of the two county charities that the club supports each year and its founder and director Pam Hodges was kind enough to speak to members about the work of the charity and the remarkable range of services that it provides for young people and adults with learning disabilities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through workshops and training at its sites in Caistor and Grimsby and supported work placements the Foundation aims to develop life and employment skills, increase self-esteem and independence, and ultimately improve the quality of life of disadvantaged young people in the area."

"It's a wonderful county charity and we are delighted that the Viking Run and its supporters have been able to make a contribution to its work."

David and other members of the Louth MG Owners Club visited the tearooms at the Rock Foundation's Caistor Site . . . open to the public . . . to deliver the Viking Run cheque to Pam Hodges.