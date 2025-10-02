Villagers celebrate 1,000 years of history

The Duke of Rutland was invited as guest of honour to kick off proceedings along with their own Village Crier, Andy Jensen at the Millennial Celebration over September 27-28.

On the Saturday they were welcomed by Gavin Mackay and the Duke of Rutland cut a ribbon in the Jubilee Gardens.

There was a children’s choir performance before bellringers invited people into All Saints’ parish church.

In Wellingore Memorial Hall local brought in their creations for a cake competition and there was a photographic competition with winners elected by the public. The cake competition was won by Rev Kathryn Wilmslow with her cake model of Wellingore Church.

The photographic competition on the theme of ‘Village Life’ was won by Rev Stuart Foster. However, the People’s Choice winner was Paul Hathaway.

There were local community displays too including a timeline of the village’s history and a children’s trail with prizes.

There was a living village history display in the church with residents who have lived in the village for a long time offering their memories, organ playing by Jenny Tolhurst and Paul Hill, handbell ringing and the unveiling of new historical information boards throughout the village pointing out notable locations.

There was further bellringing and organ music by Simon Clarke on the Sunday while the displays and competition entries remain on show for visitors.

People could also try bell ringing and ask questions of the ringers and then there was a Harvest Festival service and official launch of the Friends of All Saints’ Church group.

