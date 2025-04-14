Villagers join re-fill revolution to save planet

Coun Mervyn Head fills up parish councillor Maureen Corbett's bottles at the first day of their re-fill recycling project.

Villagers took their first steps on a recycling revolution when they joined in a scheme to reduce plastic waste involving household cleaning and laundry products.

Councillors in Anwick have got on board with environmentally-friendly company, Fill, based in Northamptonshire, offering residents the chance to refill their containers and bottles with a range of laundry, household and body cleansing products from large drums.

The pilot project was launched on Wednesday morning at the village’s community centre, after councillors had tested out the products themselves.

Initial products on sale were laundry liquid, fabric conditioner, hand soap, washing up liquid, all purpose cleaner, body wash, shampoo and cleaning scrub powder. The emptied drums are returned to the factory to be refilled and sent back.

The initiative has been led by vice-chairman and North Kesteven District Councillor Meryn Head, in his designated role as Climate Change Member Champion.

He explained his role is to educate parish councils and communities about potential positive ways they could influence climate change.

He said: “I have been going round to parish councils in the district talking about what they can do to help their residents negotiate the ‘net zero challenge’, to save residents money and protect the environment.

"The re-fill project is designed to reduce the amount of plastics going into the environment and the products that we are selling are environmentally friendly – not made from harsh chemicals and not expensive compared to main brand manufacturers. So we are doing our bit for residents and the environment in reducing plastic waste getting into the environment and that fulfils an aim of North Kesteven's climate agenda.”

He said a lot of people had been interested on their launch day, which was held during a ‘warm space’ coffee morning at the hall.

Coun Head said the products offered initially are Fill’s ‘best sellers’ but they can add to the range later. Most are 10 to 30 per cent cheaper than branded equivalents.

To begin with, the refill shop will open on the first Saturday of each month and fortnightly on Wednesdays, 10am-12noon.