Vintage litter uncovered in Willingham Woods during community clean up

The event, held on Saturday 4th April, saw dedicated residents and volunteers collect five bags of rubbish from the pond, hedgerows, and other parts of the woods. Alongside the vintage finds, they removed modern waste such as plastic bottles, fast food packaging, and deflated helium balloons. The discovery of decades-old litter underscores the enduring harm that discarded waste inflicts on wildlife and natural habitats.

The event was one of several held as part of the Great British Spring Clean, including the Town Tidy were eleven litter pickers recovered ten bags of rubbish, meanwhile seven volunteers recovered 10 bags of rubbish, a metal bed and a cast iron char during the River Clean.

Yvonne Horrocks, a spokesperson and organiser for the Rasen Area Environment Group commented: "Finding litter that has remained in our environment for over two decades shows how careless actions can leave a lasting scar on our countryside. This cleanup not only beautifies our community but also raises awareness about the importance of responsible waste disposal to protect our wildlife and ecosystems."

Volunteers like Facebook blogger PickWalks shared their enthusiasm for the event: "It was an epic cleanup filled with fascinating finds! But it’s sobering to think how long this litter has been polluting our woods. Events like this show how small actions can make a big difference for our environment."

The event also highlighted the power of community spirit, with local residents giving up their time to improve shared spaces for everyone’s benefit. The Rasen Area Environment Group encourages others to get involved in future projects to help preserve West Lindsey’s natural beauty.

This cleanup serves as a call to action for everyone to think twice before littering. Litter not only mars landscapes but also poses serious risks to wildlife and contributes to pollution that can linger for decades. By working together, communities can combat this issue and create a cleaner, greener future.

For more information on upcoming environmental initiatives or to get involved in future events, follow the Rasen Area Environment Group & Community Group on Facebook:

