VJ Day: Bomber research to include Far East losses for first time

The International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln has announced that the next phase of its research into losses sustained by RAF bomber crews will cover the Far Eastern theatre for the first time.

The news comes on the 80th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day on 15 August and the end of the Second World War.

Bomber Command did not serve in the Far East during the Second World War, but Bomber Command aircraft and crews were assigned to a new unit called Tiger Force to provide long-range bombing support in the Allied advance against Japan.

Ultimately this new force was never deployed, as the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki and Japan surrendered on 15 August 1945.

The Memorial Spire and the Walls of Names with the poppy installation (bottom left) at the International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln

To fund the research and new memorials to the fallen, the IBCC is selling thousands of ceramic poppies arranged in the silhouette of a Lancaster Bomber to mark Victory in Europe (VE) Day and VJ Day this year.

“Once the research on the Far Eastern theatre is complete, our Losses Database will have honoured and recorded every life lost in any of the Second World War bombing commands, including the Mediterranean theatre, 2 TAF and Command,” said Nicky van der Drift OBE, Chief Executive of the IBCC.

“This will provide a huge additional resource not only for military historians and visitors to our site, but also for family history websites such as Ancestry.com, FindMyPast.com and The Genealogist.

617 Squadron (of Dambusters fame) Lancaster cockpit taken in March 1945

“Eventually, our hope is to raise the funds needed to build further memorial walls, which would take the numbers commemorated to over 80,000.

“Buying a commemorative ceramic poppy is one way in which people can support our mission and make sure these brave men and women are remembered and honoured.”

If you would like to buy a ceramic poppy to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the end of the Second World War, visit internationalbcc.co.uk/about-ibcc/news/events/lancaster-poppy-display/.

To find out more about the Losses Database and the work of the International Bomber Command Centre, visit internationalbcc.co.uk

To find out more about Tiger Force and listen to interviews with veterans, please visit the IBCC digital archive ibccdigitalarchive.lincoln.ac.uk/