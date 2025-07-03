VJ Day commemorations planned in Sleaford

VJ Day will be commemorated in Sleaford Market Place on August 15.

The Sleaford and District Branch of The Royal British Legion will lead VJ Day celebrations at the War Memorial in the Market Place in town on Friday August 15.

Victory over Japan Day is the day Japan formally surrendered to the Allied forces, officially ending the Second World War, and this will be its 80th aniversary.

It is observed on August 15, though the formal surrender document was signed on September 2.

The date marks the end of fighting in the Pacific, following the surrender of Germany on May 8, 1945, which marked Victory in Europe (VE Day).

At 10am a proclamation will be read by the Town Crier, John Griffiths, followed by a Service of Remembrance, during which wreaths will be laid on the war memorial by the Branch President and Chairman of the British Legion and civic dignitaries.

The two RAF stations are being asked to send small groups of personnel, along with the RAF and Army Cadet Units. A parade is not planned for this event.

The RBL branch will also be holding a reception in the Legionnaires Club after the service, to which everyone is invited.