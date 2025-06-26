Volunteer and her therapy dog are honoured for their work at The Deepings School

Christine Bratt and her therapy dog, Alfie win “Volunteer of the Year Award” from the school’s trust, Anthem Schools Trust.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Deepings School is delighted to announce that a local volunteer, who supports students at the school, has won an award from the school’s trust, Anthem Schools Trust.

Christine Bratt and her Pets as Therapy dog, Alfie, visit The Deepings School twice a week to spend time with young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their service is part of the school’s intervention programme, supporting youngsters with a range of additional needs.

Therapy dog, Alfie, visits The Deepings School twice a week to spend time with students

Alfie has his very own spot in the learning development area of the school and is a canine best friend to the students. He loves being read to and is also happy to be cared for or just be a presence in the room.

His owner, Christine, also offers a calm and consistent approach.

Kirstie Johnson, head teacher at The Deepings School, said: “We are incredibly proud to see Christine and Alfie win this award from our multi academy trust, Anthem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their presence means a great deal to many across our school community and we are very grateful for the support they provide.

“We would like to thank Christine for her ongoing support of The Deepings and Anthem for its recognition of the impact her work has on our students.”