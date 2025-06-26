Volunteer and her therapy dog are honoured for their work at The Deepings School

By Katherine Sellgren
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST

Christine Bratt and her therapy dog, Alfie win “Volunteer of the Year Award” from the school’s trust, Anthem Schools Trust.

The Deepings School is delighted to announce that a local volunteer, who supports students at the school, has won an award from the school’s trust, Anthem Schools Trust.

Christine Bratt and her Pets as Therapy dog, Alfie, visit The Deepings School twice a week to spend time with young people.

Their service is part of the school’s intervention programme, supporting youngsters with a range of additional needs.

Therapy dog, Alfie, visits The Deepings School twice a week to spend time with students

Alfie has his very own spot in the learning development area of the school and is a canine best friend to the students. He loves being read to and is also happy to be cared for or just be a presence in the room.

His owner, Christine, also offers a calm and consistent approach.

Kirstie Johnson, head teacher at The Deepings School, said: “We are incredibly proud to see Christine and Alfie win this award from our multi academy trust, Anthem.

“Their presence means a great deal to many across our school community and we are very grateful for the support they provide.

“We would like to thank Christine for her ongoing support of The Deepings and Anthem for its recognition of the impact her work has on our students.”

