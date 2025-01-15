Volunteer with Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We need your help!

What we do…

At Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire we work with clients to empower them to confront the issues they are facing by equipping them with the necessary tools and information.

Another big aspect of our organisation is Research and Campaigns. We highlight issues in the local area based on our clients and feed this back on a national level. This is used to influence policy and prompt change to hopefully help combat the underlying structural issue/local issue.

Learn research skills

Volunteers are at the heart of what we do…

We rely on our wonderful local volunteers to keep our services running. Without volunteers we wouldn’t be able to offer our assistance at the level we do. At the moment we are seeing a big demand for our service due to the current challenging climate. We need volunteers now more than ever!

Our volunteers are from a range of ages, come from a variety of backgrounds with different life experiences. We provide full training and no previous experience is required to join. You’ll just need to be polite, non-judgemental, have good listening skills, be competent with IT and willing to undertake our training.

Volunteering with us should not affect your state benefits, contact us for further information. Citizens Advice pays for any out of pocket expenses such as local reasonable travel to our offices.

Join our fundraising team

Our current roles…

We are looking for volunteers of all ages to complete the following roles:

Initial Checker

Adviser

Digital Adviser

Research and campaigns

Fundraiser

Are you interested in Interviewing clients to get to the bottom of their issues? Highlighting ways for them to move forward such as through finding the relevant information on our website, signposting to appropriate organisations or arranging for a full advice appointment. Apply to be an Initial checker with us.

Adviceline Adviser

Perhaps a role around finding client’s options and supporting them to take action to resolve their issues suits you better. Apply to be an adviser with us to help clients combat their problems such as through writing letters or filling out forms. The adviser role also includes digital advice that can be done over the phone, email or via webchat. This role can be done from the comfort of your own space under Session Supervisor guidance.

Maybe you would prefer to look at the issues in the community on a larger scale assisting our research and campaign team with identifying local issues to campaign for structural change. Apply for a research and campaigns role.

As a local charity we rely on donations to keep running. Are you good at promoting a good cause? Do you have ideas for fundraising? Do you like meeting people, organising and attending fundraising events – then this fundraising role may be for you!

What could you gain from volunteering?

Volunteering with us is a great way to give back to the community and develop some new skills. You could…

Increase your employability

Meet and work with others from a range of backgrounds

Make a difference to our community and stay engaged with local issues

Improve client’s lives

Gain new knowledge about several key issues such as benefits and employment

Build on your confidence and skills

Make new friends

Volunteering with us:

Ellie has been volunteering with Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire for 1 year alongside her study:

“Volunteering for Citizens Advice Mid Lincolnshire has helped me so much with my confidence. It’s really helped me grow as a person!”

Come and join us!

Get in touch with us…

Email: [email protected] to have a chat with us about volunteering roles and how you can get involved.

Drop into our offices (Boston or Sleaford) to discuss volunteering opportunities.

For more information on our volunteering opportunities visit our website: https://camidlincs.org.uk/volunteer/