Volunteers clock over 100 hours in major incident response

Flooding on Park Road, Boston where the South Forty Foot Drain overtopped

Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team Volunteers have now stood down following on from the response alongside other volunteer groups across the county for Lincolnshire Resilience Forum.

Over the past five days, volunteers from the Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team (L-CAT) dedicated more than 100 hours on standby, ready to respond to emergency callouts across the county. Their swift action and collaboration were instrumental in supporting local emergency services during an intense period of severe weather and flooding.

Working alongside Search and Rescue Lincolnshire, Community Rescue Lincolnshire, and Lincolnshire 4x4 Rescue, L-CAT responders played a vital role in the evacuation of a primary school in Edenham, which had become surrounded by rising floodwaters.

L-CAT volunteers also visited the Information and Rescue Centre in Billingborough, offering support to affected residents, and provided assistance to fire crews operating in Boston during critical response efforts.

L-CAT Responders work with other volunteer groups to close roads and rescue school children

An L-CAT spokesperson said: “Our volunteer responders demonstrated incredible commitment and teamwork throughout this challenging time. From assisting with evacuations to supporting emergency services, their efforts highlight the importance of a coordinated community response in times of crisis.”

L-CAT is proud to work alongside Lincolnshire’s emergency services, ensuring that when disaster strikes, communities receive the support they need.

For more information about the Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team or to learn how you can support or volunteer, please visit www.l-cat.org.