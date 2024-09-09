Volunteers remove a bin from the river Slea
In just 2 hours the group of 13 volunteers collected 10 bags of litter from waterway, reaching into the channel using specialist long handled tools. Alongside the usual plastic bottles, crisps packets, and cigarette butts, the group managed to remove a plastic bin (full of household waste) which had been stuck on reeds for several weeks.
Feeling inspired? Join the next litter pick on Sunday 6th of October. Simply show up in The Hub car park, at 10am for equipment and instructions. Make sure you dress for the weather and wear study footwear, if you have a pair of gardening gloves we recommend bringing them along as we don’t always have gloves in suitable sizes.
If you are interested in joining this event join the Facebook community and register your interest - www.facebook.com/TheRiverSleaClean- or simply turn up on the day!
Not on Facebook? Email: [email protected] for more information.
The River Slea Clean-Up Group is one of almost 50 such groups which part of the RiverCare are and BeachCare programme, run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, and funded by Anglian Water. The programme supports local groups to tackle litter, carry out wildlife surveys and habitat improvements to make a real difference to their local environment.
