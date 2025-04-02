Volunteers wanted for community Spring clean in Market Rasen
Starting on Saturday, April 5, volunteers will be gathering at the Willingham Woods car park at 10.30am for the Woodland Garbage Gather and volunteers are encouraged to attend.
On Sunday, April 6 at 10.30am, the Hedgerow Trash Clear Out gives people a chance to clear litter from under and inside the hedgerows along Willingham Road. For those who would like to take part, meet by the bench near the entrance to Kingfisher Drive at 10.30am.
Event organisers say that litter picking equipment and bags will be provided and encourage families to enjoy a woodland walk on the Saturday while helping with the spring cleaning. Due to the roadside location of the Hedgerow Trash Clear Out, organisers have advised that Sunday’s event is not recommended for children.
The Rasen Area Environment Group has organised multiple spring cleaning events in recent weeks and local groups, such as scouts and beavers, have taken part in their own litter picking, street sign washing and weeding initiatives.
For more information about current and future events, visit the Rasen Area Environment Group Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1106581243559244/