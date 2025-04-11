VR headset brings the whole world to residents at The Cedars

BHC

The Cedars Care Home in Bourne have brought a bit of technological magic to their residents with the purchase of a new Virtual Reality headset; as a way to improve residents’ life enrichment and to get away from it all: all from the comfort of our own living room!

The headset is programmed with many worldwide destinations, including a tour of the pyramids, a boat tour of Venice, close-up animal encounters and underwater scuba-diving adventures.

Anne had always wanted to visit the pyramids; and she was thrilled to be able to go. She said 'it's a marvel- it's like I'm really there!' Marjorie loved swimming with the dolphins and was reaching out to touch them because they looked so real! She said 'I've never seen anything like this!'; and Edna was amazed to be able to go home to Spain for the morning- she was tapping her feet to the music and laughing with joy at the Spanish parade she watched.

Senior General Manager Rebecca Aldred said: “We’re really excited to bring the whole world to the residents at our home. The headset will make a big difference by helping to connect residents with other cultures, countries and wildlife- and may help us all to tick a few things off the bucket list! It's great fun for the young at heart.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

The Cedars Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. The Cedars Care Home provides residential, nursing and dementia care for 56 residents from respite care to long term stays.