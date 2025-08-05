Pupils at Waddington All Saints Academy – based on Mere Road and part of L.E.A.D. Academy Trust – are ‘proud to attend’ a school where they are ‘respected and valued as unique individuals’, according to a glowing Ofsted inspection report.

Inspectors praised the unwavering ambition staff at the school hold for every child, noting that its inspiring motto – “If they have wings, why make them walk?” – is truly lived out in the day-to-day experience of pupils.

Strong praise has been given to the school’s ‘ambitious’ and carefully thought-out curriculum, which ‘captures pupils’ interests and meets their learning needs’. It is ‘delivered with skill’ by staff.

Other key highlights from the report include:

Waddington All Saints pupils flourish in a welcoming and inclusive environment

Pupils across the Waddington All Saints are ‘confident, motivated learners’ who ‘embody the school’s core values of respect, kindness, determination, ambition and enthusiasm consistently’. Behaviour is ‘exemplary’.

Reading is ‘at the heart of the school’s curriculum’. A ‘wide range of additional activities’ are organised to develop pupils’ love of reading. ‘Careful checks’ rapidly identify those who may need support to catch up. The school’s ‘reading drive’ programme helps pupils to become fluent, confident readers. As a result of ‘expert teaching’, the children ‘experience rich, inspiring range of texts’.

The curriculum content is ‘adapted well’ so pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) ‘can make good progress alongside their classmates’. The school ‘identifies the needs of pupils with SEND quickly’.

Waddington All Saints’ early years curriculum ‘supports children in becoming independent, resilient, knowledgeable learners’.

The school provides high-quality pastoral support to pupils, and there is a ‘very strong focus on building pupils’ character, resilience and well-being’.

The school provides ‘an exceptional offer of wider opportunities’ to pupils, including educational trips and ‘meaningful roles’ such as pupil parliament representatives.

Staff at Waddington All Saints ‘benefit from high-quality training that improves their teaching and supports their well-being’. They ‘feel valued and well supported’.

Trustees, governors, leaders and staff ‘work together to uphold the school’s vision and values consistently’. The school, supported by L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, ensures ‘whole-school priorities are addressed quickly and with confidence’.

Zoe Jepson, Headteacher at Waddington All Saints Academy, said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection, which highlights the hard work and passion of our entire school community – from our dedicated staff and supportive parents to our wonderful pupils.

“We are especially proud of the praise for our pastoral care and the many opportunities we provide beyond the classroom, helping every child to flourish both inside and outside of the classroom. Our mission has always been to help each pupil find their ‘wings’ – this ambition will continue to be the driving force behind everything we do.”

Helen Tunney, Director for Schools at L.E.A.D. Academy Trust, said: “This glowing Ofsted report is a proud moment. It reflects the unwavering ambition and vision of the school’s leadership and staff, who go above and beyond to give every child the best possible start in life.

“This is a school where children are not only learning well but growing into confident, compassionate individuals – and we are thrilled to see that impact formally recognised.”