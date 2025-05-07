Wartime airfield plaque to be unveiled at village's VE Day event

Leadenham Village Hall will be the location of the unveiling of the new plaque to the village's First World War airfield ahead of VE Day festivities. Photo: Google streetview

A new plaque dedicated to commemorate a wartime airfield in a village near Sleaford is to be unveiled to kick off VE Day celebrations.

Although May 8 marks the end of the Second World War in Europe, the former Royal Flying Corps station at Leadenham existed from 1913 to 1919.

Jane Olney from Leadenham Village Hall committee explained that there used to be a plaque remembering the First World War airfield on Pottergate Road, overlooking the village, but it fell into disrepair and was removed.

She said: “We thought, as a committee, we would still remember it, so the trustees bought a plaque which we have put up on the side of the village hall.

"We thought we would unveil it officially on the same day as our VE Day event.”

The deputy station commander of RAF Cranwell and local MP Dr Caroline Johnson have been invited to attend the unveiling at 4.30pm on Thursday (May 8) when there will be speeches and a toast.

Jane said: “We do have a military history organisation that meets in the village hall every month and a couple of people have been getting background information for this.”

VE Day celebrations will kick off at 6pm outside the village hall with old fashioned games on the field, a bar and barbecue. The church bells will ring at 6.30pm as part of a national peal of bells and the village beacon will be lit at 9.30pm as part of a nationwide light of peace event.