Locally villagers gathered in Scopwick, Martin and Swaton to honour the sacrifices made by Allied armed forces in storming the beaches and the two month battle for Normandy in 1944. Bells were also rung in Welbourn church.

At Scopwick, residents gathered together an impressive collection of wartime memorabilia to create informative displays on D-Day, the Second World War, the Home Front, the Land Army and evacuees.

Drinks and authentic ration-book snacks were served in the village hall to the sound of wartime music and many dressed up in period outfits.

There were also a number of re-enactors, Jeeps, military vehicles and equipment on display from the period as well as a vintage tractor.

It concluded with the beacon lighting at 9.15pm in the meadow behind the village hall, the set time for beacons to be lit across the country.

Janet Flett was one of the organisers and said: “We have worked on it for a while but it is just wonderful to see so many people here.

"We have tried to honour D-Day and its story, but also broadened it out to make it more accessible to more people. We have covered the 1940s from snacks using authentic recipes, to evacuation, period children’s books. What role animals played and the Land Army."

They were opening for a coffee morning this morning (Friday) from 10am-12noon for more people to see the exhibition.

Villagers gather in the meadow behind Scopwick village hall for the D-Day beacon lighting.

Scopwick villagers remember D-Day at their beacon lighting event.

The beacon is lit.

Re-enactors Justin Hobbs (left) of Billinghay and Stuart Holmes of Woodhall Spa.