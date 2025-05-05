Waterloo day lunch and lecture at Leadenham House: Explore General John Reeve's battle artifacts with Mark Wardle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Waterloo Day lunch and lecture 18th June, 2025

A lunch, tour, and lecture to commemorate the Battle of Waterloo 1815 will be held at Leadenham House, home of the Reeve Family.

Leadenham House and the Reeve family have their connection to the battle of Waterloo through General John Reeve, who fought at the battle with the 1st Regiment of Foot Guards (following the battle they were renamed the Grenadier Guards), kept alive by the chattels and artifacts returned to the house from the battlefield and collected from broader associations with the historical event.

General John is depicted wearing the Waterloo Medal in several paintings on display in the house, including by Maria A Charon and by Sir Thomas Lawrence, who famously painted the Duke of Wellington. The medal itself, along with items recovered from Napoleon’s carriage at the battle and personal correspondence with the Duke of Wellington, will be on display at the event.

The lecture will be given by Mark Wardle, a retired Royal Navy officer with a rich military experience and a lifelong interest in military history, an active member of the Waterloo Association, who has conducted tours of Waterloo, WW1 and WW2 battlefields.

A Grade II* listed Georgian country house, Leadenham House was built by William Reeve between 1790 and 1796 and stands in beautiful parkland straddling the Lincoln escarpment within a traditional farming estate.

The notable gateway and stables are also listed buildings, and the house is open to the public for portions of the year. The current William Reeve will be delighted to welcome guests on a tour of the house, with emphasis on Waterloo memorabilia, and of the 13th-century St Swithun’s church which adjoins Leadenham House.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, June 18

Max number: 50

Speaker: Mark Wardle

Host: William Reeve

Ticket price: £35

10.30 Arrival and refreshments

11.00 Introductions and Lecture

12.30 Tour of rooms and memorabilia

13.00 Lunch followed by a tour of the church

15.00 guests depart

For further information and tickets please contact Jackie Persse: [email protected]